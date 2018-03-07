Embassy Office Parks hosts an Inspirational Event celebrating Women

Embassy Office Parks hosted an inspirational event to celebrate International Women’s Day at the Hilton, Embassy Golf Links on 6th March 2018. Embassy Office Parks has been a leader in the Commercial office space, providing a truly International work experience for both corporate occupiers and park users. In line with Embassy’s philosophy of ‘Enhancing Lives’ the International Women’s Day event was introduced by Embassy Office Parks in 2016, to provide an engaging platform for women at their place of work.

According to Research reports by McKinsey Global Institute and E&Y and Peterson Institute of for International Economics, it is interesting to note that India can increase 2025’s estimated GDP of $4.83 trillion by 16 – 60% by enabling women to participate with men. Additionally, when companies have over 30% women in Leadership, 6% increase in profit can be expected. This is an indication and a strong message to foster diversity, attract, retain and build women leadership talent across sectors.

The 3rd edition of the Women’s Day Event organised by Embassy Office Parks invited leading women in diverse fields, to share their success stories and insights with women from across corporate organisations. Taking inspiration from the theme of International Women’s Day 2018 – #PressforProgress, Padma Shri and National Award-winning actor, Shabana Azmi delivered an inspiring talk on ‘Women competing and rising on their own terms’. Her insights and powerful clarity on the subject had the audience in awe and wanting more. Shabana Azmi said “Men and Women are different but deserve equal opportunity. We have come a long way in India, where things are changing for the better, however the gender disparity needs to continue narrowing down. Every woman can be a catalyst for this change, by just empowering one woman in their circle of influence.

On being asked on the contradictory views of celebrating Women’s Day, Shabana Azmi stressed on the event’s importance and said “Women’s Day is to be celebrated as it is a symbol of remembering the struggles that resulted in the Women’s movement, taking actions and clearing the path for women to demand and ask for equal rights. Today, there is more opinion than information in the society and feminism needs to be looked at as asking for equal opportunity”

Mike Holland, Chief Executive Office, Embassy Office Park said, “At Embassy, we endeavour to foster and develop talent in all employees and actively encourage women to come to the forefront across all functions. Taking this forward, we advocate gender inclusivity and empowerment of women through this platform each year for International Women’s Day, engaging our 175+ corporate occupiers occupying our office parks. We are hosting the 3rd edition of the International Women’s Day Event and, as with last year’s event, we are very pleased with the great response and participation from both women and men across all our properties.”

The other speakers at the event were distinguished personalities – Jaya Virwani, Diversity and Inclusiveness Head, EY Global Delivery Services and Andrew W. Erekson, a Managing Director in Compliance at Goldman Sachs. It was an interesting discussion with perspectives from both genders on the topic “It’s time to start asking women/men to lean in and press for progress collectively”. Rashmi Daga, Founder, Fresh Menu shared her experiences as an entrepreneur, and the success story of the app-based food delivery business.

In today’s fast paced environment, the need of the hour is balancing roles and promoting wellbeing for women. Mental & Physical Well Being has taken precedence over the years, enabling women to take charge and lead fulfilling lives. An intelligent and well-presented panel discussion was also the highlight of the evening with a panel moderated by Arvind Krishnan Founder, Runners for Life and The Fuller Life. The panelists included: – Ramesh Kumar, Country HR Head, Wells Fargo – India, Suman Bolar Verbal Branding and Communication Consultant and Dr. Pratima Murthy, Professor, Dept. of Psychiatry – NIMHANS