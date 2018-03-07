Donald Bake Inc. Helps Homeowners Sell Their House Faster without Paying for Staging

Even though staging helps people sell their home more quickly, the process is expensive. Fortunately, homeowners can sell their home to Donald Bake Inc. faster and without shelling out cash for staging.

[LONG BEACH, 3/7/2018] — Staging is one of the things homeowners can do to sell their house quickly. According to The Real Estate Staging Association (RESA), staged homes sell faster than unstaged residential properties. The association says that the professionally staged and listed homes, on average, receive an offer from an interested homebuyer within 26 days.

Although staging does benefit homeowners, this process is not easy on their pockets.

The Costs Associated with Staging

An article by Realtor.com says that stagers usually charge from $300 to $600 for an initial design consultation. Moreover, they ask for $500 to $600 per month to stage one room. Even if homeowners can sell their residential property within 24 hours, they are still likely to pay thousands of dollars. Many professional stagers require homeowners to enter a three-month minimum contract.

Selling a House to Donald Bake Inc.

The good news is that a better alternative to staging exists for homeowners. Individuals who want to sell their residential property fast, but are unable to shell out money for staging can turn to Donald Bake Inc. The California-based company purchases houses in Ventura County, San Bernardino County, Riverside County, Orange County, and Los Angeles County.

Donald Bake Inc. does not charge commissions, agent fees, or transactions when homeowners decide to sell their house. Moreover, residential property owners do not need to shell out money for home repairs. The company will purchase the house in its current condition.

When homeowners sell their home to Donald Bake Inc., they will find that the selling process is simple and easy. They simply need to:

1. Fill out the contact form or call to obtain a cash offer

2. Arrange a property inspection appointment

3. Meet with a company representative to finalize the details

About Donald Bake Inc.

The company helps residential property owners sell their homes quickly regardless of their situation. It makes sure to provide the highest cash offer for the house.

Log on to http://realestatebrokersocal.com for more details.