Confidence, Quality, Excellence and Beauty at Remarkable Prices!

The Hileman Collection has been evolving over the past 44 years with Mark Hileman’s finest jewelry designs. With a specialization in opal jewelry, The Hileman Collection has earned its name across high end department stores across the United States. With over 40 years of experience in the jewelry industry as a manufacturing organization, The Hileman Collection confidently provides quality products and excellent services at remarkable prices.

Opal is the hallmark of The Hileman Collection. There is really something rare and extraordinary about the opal. The Opal is set apart from other gemstones by its characteristic appearance, displaying sparkling colors which change and flash as you turn the stone in your hand. No two opals are exactly alike! Opal is composed of minute particles of silica in a closely packed spherical arrangement. With care, opals will retain their original appearance indefinitely.

Opal care is not difficult and you should treat your precious opal with the same care and respect as you would with any fine jewelry. After many years of wear, small scratches and scuff marks may cause an opal to lose its shiny polish and it may become dull looking. If your solid opal does become dull or scratched, you should take your opal to a reputable jeweler who knows about opal.

With our network, we offer the largest collection of Australian opal jewelry in the country. Solid opal can be cut into many shapes. Unlike diamonds and other precious gemstones, it is not cut into facets because this would spoil the play of color with reflections. Usually it is cut into a softly curved cabochon, or into beads, cameos and various freeform shapes. We are committed to providing an extraordinary shopping experience in handmade opal jewelry. We design what you desire! Our jewelry collection is designed by Mark Hileman with one simple mission: to find fabulous selections and bring you life’s luxuries at great prices.

At The Hileman Collection your satisfaction is our number one priority. That’s why we provide unconditional 100% Satisfaction Guarantee on our exceptional selection of jewelry. With thousands of designs created and evolved till date, The Hileman Collection has what you desire such as rings, wedding rings, engagement rings, pendants, necklaces, bracelets, and opal inlay earrings. With your choice of colors, we can customize every category of jewelry. It just takes 4 to 6 weeks for this creativity.

With 4 physical stores in Arizona and New Mexico, you can come down and chat with our friendly consultants. Tell us what you want and we will do the rest. Browse our lovely collection now at www.thehilemancollection.com

