Compact, fast, energy-efficient punching

02 / 2018 – FRIMO presents the EcoCut punching machine for trimming large and highly complex plastic components, such as instrument panels, door panels and armrests.

This unit has been specifically designed for trimming in ram direction, as well as many other punching directions, and is ideal for large series production thanks to its high efficiency. The product entry point is integrated directly into the lower table. The upper die is mobile and replaces the press ram.

Even though the EcoCut has already gained recognition for its compact design and low overall weight, FRIMO continues further development of this successful model. For example, the height of modern manufacturing facility production areas is constantly becoming lower. The new EcoCut provides the same capabilities without the tall main cylinder that was present on previous models. In its place, two shorter cylinders are positioned on the front of the unit within the housing. With its shorter design, this punching unit is suitable for lower ceilings, and is also considerably easier to move with a forklift.

The ergonomic infeed has been modified for the EcoCut Compact to include a swiveling matrix holder. The holder, which previously swiveled forward out of the machine towards the operator, now swings downwards for loading the instrument panel. Once this is complete, the holder swivels upwards 60°. This ensures that the punching process can be primarily achieved using the main hoist of the machine (ram trimming). Consequently, the number of sliders required for other punching units is minimized.

Thanks to the new swivel unit design with its rear-mounted axis, the vertical stroke of the upper die can be reduced from 1200 mm to 300 mm. This not only reduces cycle times, but also allows the use of a smaller hydraulic pump and smaller electric motor, reducing energy consumption. Using frequency inverters on the motor drives has also improved energy savings.

In the previous model, punching waste was automatically discharged to the back as standard, and when installed in certain positions, such as close to a wall, it could be modified to discharge to the left or right. On the new EcoCut Compact, however, automatic waste discharge is possible in all three directions without requiring modification. Automated machine loading and unloading, e.g. using robots or a linear handling system is also possible, as is linking multiple machines together. Thus, several punching units can be combined, or combined with other systems such as scoring units or other follow-up processes.