Cloud Migration Services Market 2017 Research In-Depth Analysis, Applications, Forecasts To 2023

The report on Cloud Migration Services Market by application (project, storage, performance management), by service type (application load and testing, application management and monitoring, cloud integration, disaster recovery), by vertical (consumer goods, government and public sector, healthcare) trends analysis and forecasts up to 2023 studies the market sizes, key trends and opportunities in the main geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World. According to the report the Global Cloud Migration Services Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 24.2% in terms of value over the period of 2017-2023. The growth in the world market is primarily driven by significant contribution by North America (Leading region) region to this market.

Get a Sample Request

https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample_request/60

Cloud migration services provide reference architecture and methodologies to move cloud applications to the cloud according to the organizations necessities. Adopting cloud migration services enables organizations to implement enhanced security to data that is moved to the cloud by using encryption techniques.

Cloud migration services market is driven by factors comprising of increasing demand of migrating applications and business processes to the cloud, adopting enhanced security, flexibility, and reducing operational costs.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the global cloud migration services market by application, by service type, by vertical and by region. The application includes project management, storage management and performance management. The service type includes application load and testing, application management and monitoring, cloud integration, disaster recovery, professional services and managed services. The vertical includes BFSI, consumer goods and retail, government and public sector, healthcare, manufacturing, telecommunication and IT, travel and hospitality, and among others.

Make an Enquiry

https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/enquiry/60

Geographic Coverage and Analysis:

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America leads the global cloud migration services market followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The cloud migration services market in Asia-Pacific is projected to reflect highest CAGR over the forecast period. The attractiveness of the cloud migration services market in the Asia-Pacific region is result of increasing adoption of hybrid deployment models adopted by organizations to migrate their workloads.

Companies Profiled:

Amazon Web Services

Cisco Systems

Computer Sciences Corporation

Google

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

NTT Data Corporation

VMware

WSM International LLC.

Click the Below Full Report Link

https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/ict_semiconductor/global_cloud_migration_services_market

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of cloud migration services globally as well as regionally. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and value chain analysis of cloud migration services. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the cloud migration services market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the cloud migration services market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.