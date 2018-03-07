Botox Treatment from Allure Aesthetic Surgery of Beverly Hills Goes Beyond Mere Aesthetics

Allure Aesthetic Surgery of Beverly Hills offers Botox treatment that serves two purposes: it rejuvenates the skin and leaves customers feeling happy and confident.

[BEVERLY HILLS, 03/07/2018] – Botox treatment from Allure Aesthetic Surgery of Beverly Hills does more than help clients achieve a youthful, radiant appearance. It provides personalized, hands-on Botox injection services to make every customer feel confident and beautiful, as well.

Botox: A Mood Booster?

Botox was once only a cosmetic procedure that prevented fine lines and wrinkles from showing. Today, the treatment has evolved into something more than something that can cover up the signs of age. Aesthetic doctors are considering Botox’s potential as a new mood booster, which could treat conditions like anxiety and depression.

Research from the Journal of Psychiatric Research explains how the phenomenon works. After a person receives a Botox injection, it blocks the trigeminal nerve in the brain, which is responsible for telling the brain when a person feels sad. Botox deceives the brain by preventing the delivery of the message. Since the treatment relaxes the grief muscles, it subconsciously puts a person in a better mood.

The “look good, feel good” philosophy is at the heart of Allure Aesthetic Surgery of Beverly Hills, a provider of aesthetic surgery services. Apart from improving their appearance, its Botox treatment helps patients feel as good as they look.

A Versatile Cosmetic Treatment

Botox treatment from Allure Aesthetic Surgery of Beverly Hills is a quick procedure with minimal discomfort. Customers can complete the treatment in about 20 minutes since it requires no downtime. As a versatile procedure, it reduces the appearance of wrinkles and skin folds on the face and prevents the effects of sagging.

Patients can see results from the treatment within 3-4 days, giving the skin a smoother and relaxed appearance. The results usually last for 3-4 months until patients receive another series of injections. With consistent follow-up appointments and hands-on services, customers can count on a more youthful visage.

