Biometric Automotive Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018-2025

The report Global Biometric Automotive Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application highlights key dynamics of Biometric Automotive sector. The potentiality of this sector has been examined along with the significant challenges and growth opportunities. The present market scenario and future predictions of the sector has also been studied in-depth in this report. The report also provides the key market players that are assessed on numerous parameters such as manufacturer’s summary, revenue generation, product portfolio, and sales analysis of Biometric Automotive segment in the forecast period. Also, this report involves major market drivers and restraints of the given market.

The Global Biometric Automotive Market Research Report is a professional and in-depth study size, share, growth, outlook and forecast to 2025 on the current state of the Biometric Automotive industry. The report provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Biometric Automotive Market analysis is provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions’ development status.

Segmentation based on Type includes

Face Recognition

Iris Recognition

Fingerprint Recognition

Shape Recognition

Phonetic Recognition

Segmentation based on Application includes

Auto Security System

Intelligent Driving

Auto Dashboard Display

Auto Intelligent Windshield

Key Players in Market

Bayometric

Iritech Inc

Marquis ID Systems

Techshino

3M Cogent Inc

Fulcrum Biometrics

Griaule Biometrics

SRI International

NEC Corporation

Table of Contents:

Global Biometric Automotive Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

1 Industry Overview of Biometric Automotive

1.1 Biometric Automotive Market Overview

1.1.1 Biometric Automotive Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Biometric Automotive Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2.4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 Southeast Asia

1.3 Biometric Automotive Market by Type

1.3.1 Face Recognition

1.3.2 Iris Recognition

1.3.3 Fingerprint Recognition

1.3.4 Shape Recognition

1.3.5 Phonetic Recognition

1.4 Biometric Automotive Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Auto Security System

1.4.2 Intelligent Driving

1.4.3 Auto Dashboard Display

1.4.4 Auto Intelligent Windshield

2 Global Biometric Automotive Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Biometric Automotive Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Bayometric

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Biometric Automotive Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 Iritech Inc

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Biometric Automotive Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2.5 Recent Developments

3.3 Marquis ID Systems

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Biometric Automotive Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3.5 Recent Developments

3.4 Techshino

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Biometric Automotive Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4.5 Recent Developments

3.5 3M Cogent Inc

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Biometric Automotive Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5.5 Recent Developments

3.6 Fulcrum Biometrics

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Biometric Automotive Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6.5 Recent Developments

3.7 Griaule Biometrics

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Biometric Automotive Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7.5 Recent Developments

3.8 SRI International

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Biometric Automotive Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8.5 Recent Developments

3.9 NEC Corporation

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Biometric Automotive Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9.5 Recent Developments

…

