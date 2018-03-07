BIBA’s ‘Change’ series comes out with the latest #ChangeForProgress film on Woman’s Day

Biba, India’s leading ethnic wear label has emerged as a brand which has been challenging the stereotypical notions of the society through their digital communication, and today on the occasion of Women’s Day, released their latest digital film #ChangeForProgress. As part of their ongoing campaign- #Change series, the film very wittily manages to tackle the age-old stereotypical notion of boys vs girls education and what is expected out of them!

The film opens to a wedding setting, full of merriment and celebration. A group of young girls and a boy are sitting and chatting about their recently concluded exams. The conversation is interrupted by an uncle, who comes and asks the boy a seemingly absurd question. It is as absurd when asked to a woman, the film tells us in a beautiful, revelatory fashion.

BIBA in the past has managed to create a string of memorable films which have initiated important conversations around arranged marriages, dowry system, body image issues etc and the new film, inimitably delves into the nuances of gender roles and subtly questions the society on whether they should be asking a woman question that they wouldn’t ask a man.

The new film #ChangeForProgress has been conceptualized by Brandmovers India, who have created all the “Change” series for the brand.

Sharing his views on the film, Siddharth Bindra, MD, Biba India said, “In the progressive world where change is happening everyday around us, there are still few social stigmas that have held us back, one of them being gender bias. With this latest digital film, 5th in the #Change series, we have attempted to stimulate a thought provoking conversation about what progressive really stands for and how the perspective towards women should change”.

In today’s world, we have a come a long way when it comes to gender roles. However, it is still seen that there are certain expectations that are placed on women, and not on men, especially when it comes to marriage or domestic duties. This conditioning runs deep in our society and is often considered normal and acceptable. This film takes a step towards uprooting these beliefs by tipping the scales and urging the audience to #ChangeForProgress which is in perfect sync with the International Women’s Day 2018 theme – Press for Progress.

Suvajyoti Ghosh, Chief Creative Officer and MD of Brandmovers India said, “When it comes to simple questions like whether women are planning to settle down are so normalized that we don’t even give them a second thought. With this film, we decided to go for a treatment that doesn’t just drive the point home, but also makes the viewer sit up and think.”

