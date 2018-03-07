Automotive Smart Display Market- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2018 – 2023

Automotive Smart Display Market 2018

This report has a complete understanding of market value and quantity, technological progress, macro-economic and governmental policy based on past and present data along with the current and upcoming trends in the market.

This report provides valuable information for companies like manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, investors and individuals who have interests in this industry.

Global Automotive Smart Display Market, By Display technology (LCD, TFI-LCD and Other advanced technology), by Driving Level (Conventional and semi-autonomous), by vehicle type (Passenger vehicle, Commercial vehicle) and Region- Forecast 2017-2023

Market Synopsis of Automotive Smart Display Market:

The growth of automotive industry leads to the increase in demand for automotive smart displays. Increasing number of automotive displays inside vehicles, progress of developing semi-autonomous & autonomous vehicles, and increasing demand for safety & comfort features from consumers are likely to result in increased usage of smart display in automotive industry. Moreover, factors such as growing demand for luxury & innovation in vehicle connectivity and safety technologies, are some of the factors driving the automotive smart display market. Increasing progress and advancements in autonomous vehicles with larger and advanced displays, is estimated to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period.

The market is expected to reach a market size of USD 9.78 Billion by the end of the forecast period at CAGR of 12.56%.

Key Players:

The major player operating in the global automotive smart display market are Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Continental AG (Germany), Visteon Corporation (U.S.), Denso Corporation (Japan) LG Display (South Korea), Alpine Electronics Inc. (Japan), Valeo SA (France), Magna International Inc. (Canada) and Delphi Automotive PLC (U.K.)

Automotive Smart Display Market – Segmentation

The global Automotive Smart Display market is segmented in to 3 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by Display Technology : Comprises LCD, TFI-LCD and Other Advanced Technology.

Segmentation by Driving Level : Comprises Conventional and Semi-Autonomous.

Segmentation by Vehicle Type : Comprises Passenger vehicle, Commercial vehicle.

Segmentation by Regions : Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

The key strategies followed by most companies within the global Automotive Smart Display market are that of new product development.

In 2018, Panasonic Corporation showcased latest dual display system and head-up display to meet vehicle advances expected over the next decade.

In 2018, Continental AG introduced 3D touch surface display to enhance the user experience and increasing safety.

Regional Analysis:

Asia-Pacific is estimated to dominate the smart display market for automotive during the forecast period. Development of automotive manufacturing industries in developing economies such as China and India, is driving the market for automotive smart display. The market in the developing countries is largely driven by economic growth and ongoing industrialization, which helps in the production of vehicles. Moreover, high production of vehicles, low manufacturing cost and availability of cheap labor are some of the factors that boost the market in Asia-Pacific.

The report for Global Automotive Smart Display Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

