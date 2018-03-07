Automotive Air Flow Meter Market Future 2018: Global Industry Insights, Trends, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis 2023

Automotive Air Flow Meter Market Size, Share, Key Players, and Industry Analysis Research Report 2018 of 111 pages expands comprehensive information on Global Automotive Air Flow Meter Market by Vehicle Type (Heavy duty vehicle and Light duty vehicle), by Sales Channel (Aftersales market and Original equipment market (OEM)), by Display Type (Analog type and Digital type) and By Region – Global Forecast to 2023.

Automotive Air Flow Meter Market Companies Analyzed in report are:

Denso Corporation (Japan), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Festo AG & Co. KG (Germany), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), Delphi Automotive PLC (U.K), ACDelco (U.S), Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (Japan), K&N Engineering, Inc. (U.S), Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (Japan) and FLIR Systems (U.S).

Automotive Air Flow Meter Market Highlights:

The significant growth of air flow meter is majorly driven by the growing automotive industry with increased demand for precision and robustness of air flow. Increasing global concern for the exhaust emission and fuel economy is ensuing in the increased demand for durable and better efficient air flow meter. However, high manufacturing cost of the air flow meter, may hinder the growth of automotive air flow meter market.

An air flow meter is prominently used to measure the volume of intake air flowing into the automotive system. An important characteristic of the automotive air flow meter is that it can measure and detect both forward and backward flow with equal sensitivity. Increasing need of integrated electronics systems in automotive industry, has led to the enhancement in technology of automotive electronics market keeping the comfort, safety and security features on the top of the priority list.

Automotive Air Flow Meter Market Segmentation:

The global automotive air flow meter market is segmented according to vehicle type such as, heavy duty and light duty vehicle. Light duty vehicles are expected to hold the largest share of the market, owing to higher volume of light duty vehicles manufactured than heavy duty vehicle. The global automotive air flow meter is segmented by sale channel as aftersales market and original equipment market (OEM). Original equipment market (OEM) segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market, owing to the increase in the production of air flow meter by the original equipment market. The global automotive air flow meter is segmented by display type as analog type and digital type. Digital type is expected to hold the largest share of the market, owing to the increase in the number of applications of digital processing units in automotive sector.

Automotive Air Flow Meter Geographic Analysis:

Currently, the automotive air flow meter market is in the growth stage. This is due to the increasing concerns of the efficiency of vehicles over the forecast years. The growth is primarily attributed to the large number of applications of automotive air flow meters in the automotive industry, which is likely to continue during the forecast years. Stringent government regulations to curb vehicle’s exhaust emission is one of the major factors driving the air flow meter market, globally. The North American region is currently the leading region in automotive air flow meter market, and is followed by Europe and Asia Pacific.

