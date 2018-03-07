3D Printing in Automotive Market Robust Expansion by Top Key Manufactures, Demand and Supply to 2023

3D Printing in Automotive Market 2018

Market Scenario:

Increasing research and development activities and innovations is strengthening the automotive industry worldwide. With a huge capital investment in automotive technology, several manufacturers are focusing on light weight vehicles to decrease the fuel consumption and low emission. Among all the R&D activities, 3D printing in automotive has come up with a rapid pace and gaining attention in the global automotive industry.

3D Printing in Automotive Market – Segmentation

The global 3D Printing in Automotive market is segmented in to 3 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by Brake Type : Comprises Disc and Drum

Segmentation by Brake System : Comprises ABS, TCS, ESC, and Others

Segmentation by Vehicle Type : Comprises Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles

Segmentation by Regions : Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

The key strategies followed by most companies within the global 3D Printing in Automotive market are that of new product development.

In 2018, Autodesk launched Advanced Manufacturing Facility (AMF) in U.K to develop newest products.

In Oct 2017, 3D Systems unveiled Grid sink faucet, that produces 3rd Dimension products using 3D Systems’ 3D printing materials and technology

In 2017, 3D Systems launched ProX SLS 6100, a new generation printing platform that enables the customers develop prototyping for functional productions parts.

Over the past few years, the precedence of 3D printing in automotive has gained a positive impression among the manufacturers due to its several driving factors such as light weight body material, increasing investment, huge spending on research and development and technological innovations. Due to these driving factors, the global market for 3D printing in automotive industry is increasing at a rapid pace with a surge in demand. Moreover, the manufacturers such as Local Motors, Honda and others have released several 3D printed cars and those cars had gained a much attention in the global market. This types of moves in the automotive industry boost the value in the market. As per MRFR analysis, the global market for 3D printing in automotive is expected to reach USD 2,512.3 million by 2023 with a CAGR of 26.2%.

The prominent players in the 3D printing in automotive market include Autodesk, 3D Systems, Inc, Stratasys Ltd, Arcam AB, EnvisionTEC, Inc, Exone, Voxeljet AG, Local Motors, Ponoko Ltd, Optomec, Inc and among others.

Market Research Future has segmented the global 3D printing in automotive into technology, material, application and region. On the basis of technology, the market has been divided into stereolithography (SLA), laser sintering, electron beam melting, laminated object manufacturing and others. As per the market analysis, stereolithography (SLA) technology is expected to rule the market during forecasted period. Whereas on the basis of material, the market has been divided into metal, alloys and others. While the application of 3D printing in automotive market includes prototyping and tooling, manufacturing, R&D activities and others. Geographically, the market has been divided into for major regions such as North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Rest of the World. Among these regions, Europe has come up as the leading region in terms of revenue. Advanced technological innovations, skilled labor force huge automotive spending have boosted up the European market. However, North America and Asia-Pacific are considerably the second and third leading regions.

The report for Global 3D Printing in Automotive Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

