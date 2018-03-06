Virtual Classroom Market-Evolving to a Next-Generation Strategy with New Partnerships, Technologies, and Targets

Market Overview

Virtual Classroom is basically an environment whereby participants can communicate, view, interact and engage in a discussion via web. Various businesses can leverage the use of virtual classroom to conduct long distance meetings and aid in strategic decisions and discussions. A virtual classroom engages both instructors and learners to participate in live classes in order to collaborate and interact across the globe. MOOC programs like Courser are a great example of this concept in action. Online classes not enable to record the classes as it happens but also be able to access the content after the event. This recording can include presentations, audio and visuals. It gives an added advantage or benefit for the participants who did not fully understand the event for the first time by accessing it. Instructors can facilitate while learners can actively engage the material and interact with one another with the added convenience and cost saving that digital environment has to offer.

Market Top Player’s

BrainCert,

SAP SE, Docebo

Saba Software

Skyprep

Oracle Corporation

Edvance360

Brainier

Bluevolt

Increasing number of mobile learning applications, growing demand for cloud-based services across the globe, increasing digitalization initiatives across educational institutions in developing regions and growing telecommunication infrastructure are some of the drivers that are expected to boost the growth of Virtual Classroom market. Lower internet bandwidth in certain developing countries is expected to hinder the growth of Virtual Classroom market to a certain extent.

Market Segmentation

The global Virtual Classroom market can be segmented on the basis of component type, deployment type, application and region. On the basis of component type, the global Virtual Classroom market can be segmented into hardware, software and services. The services segment can be further broken down into consulting, integration, managed and maintenance and support services. On the basis of deployment type, the global Virtual Classroom market can be segmented into on-premise and cloud-based. On the basis of application, the global Virtual Classroom market can be segmented government, school & colleges, IT & telecommunication, professional services and healthcare. On the basis of region, the global Virtual Classroom market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. Currently North America accounts for the largest share of the global Virtual Classroom market and other regions such as Asia-pacific is anticipated to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period.

