The Most Appealing Tissot Watches For Women

It is never easy to select the perfect gift for your lady on the anniversary. Yet, the collection of Tissot Watches for women will always have an exquisite timepiece to suit your Madam’s wrist. Here are some of the classy Tissot Watches that you may select from:

Tissot T Wave

This is an exquisite timepiece that any woman is sure to love at the very first glance. The luxurious design with steel and Rose Gold PVD case of 30mm size about a white coloured dial draws all attention. The wave patterns on the dial come with studded diamonds that add the rich finishing touch. The analogue featuring watch comes with a stainless-steel strap and quartz movement. It comes with 30m water resistance and 2 years warranty.

https://www.theprimewatches.com/tissot-t-wave-t112-210-33-111-00.html

Tissot T Classic

Subtle yet rich, that is the appeal created by the Tissot T Classic watch. It comes with round 23mm case. The mother of pearl dial looks amazing against the diamond studded silver bezel. This analogue featuring watch has quartz movement. The watch comes with 2 years warranty and 30m water resistance.

https://www.theprimewatches.com/tissot-t-classic-t64-1-686-81.html

Tissot T Race

The Tissot T Race watch falls in Tissot’s T Sport Collection. The watch comes with a 37mm round case and a white dial. The bezel is Rose Gold and the strap is Silicon. The effect caused by the perfect combination of shades creates a very peaceful appeal. The watch comes with quartz movement and steel case. It has a 2 years warranty and a 100m water resistance. Chronograph and date display are some other attractive features.

https://www.theprimewatches.com/tissot-t-sport-t-race-t048-217-27-017-00.html

Tissot T Trend Fabulous Garden

This watch from the Fabulous Garden Series is eye catchy and easily noticeable for its exquisite design. The watch has a case size of 29mm and made from steel. The dial is orange coloured. The watch comes with silver bezel and sapphire crystal glass material. It also comes with 2-year warranty and 30m water resistance.

https://www.theprimewatches.com/tissot-t-trend-fabulous-gardent017-209-11-021-00.html

Tissot T Lady

The perfect feminine woman of the bygone era is sure to have this as her first choice. The symmetric round case shape and two-tone metal strap are the first things to draw her attention. The Rose Gold Bezel against a black coloured dial makes an attractive contrast. The watch comes with date display and water resistance of upto 50m.

https://www.theprimewatches.com/tissot-t-lady-lady-t072-010-22-298-00.html

Tissot T Trend Bellflower

If your woman is always looking for something very different from the usual, the Tissot T Trend Bellflower is a good choice. It has a stainless-steel strap and a silver bezel. The lavender dial and the square case easily draw attention. It comes with a 30m water resistance and 2 years warranty.

https://www.theprimewatches.com/tissot-t-trend-bellflower-t11-1-195-30.html

