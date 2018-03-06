SmartTOP convertible top control for Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet from Mods4cars

Las Vegas, Nevada – March 6, 2018

The company Mods4cars has launched its smart roof solution for Mercedes-Benz new E-Class Cabriolet (A238). The retrofit SmartTOP module makes it possible, among other things, to open and close the top via the interior key with One-Touch. To operate the top, it is no longer necessary to hold down the button continuously. Instead, a quick tap is sufficient and the top movement is carried out automatically.

Furthermore, with the SmartTOP module, the operation of the convertible top from a distance is possible via the original vehicle key. Pressing a key combination on the remote control opens or closes the hood automatically. “The SmartTOP customer can already start their journey top down,” explains PR spokesman Sven Tornow. A change to the vehicle key is not required for this function.

In addition, the latest development from Mods4cars offers numerous additional functions: Windows can be opened and closed via the remote control. It can be adjusted as to whether the front or all windows are to be raised after the roof top opens. With the window button in the centre console all windows can be closed with One-Touch.

Upon special customer requests the function “Comfort Wipers” was added. After using the spray nozzles, wipers will wipe once or twice after a short pause. Also on customer request, the operating direction of the roof top button can be inverted. For vehicles with a keyless entry package, the top can be opened and closed by touching the door handle.

All functions of the SmartTOP roof module can be programmed according to personal requirements. A USB port attached to the SmartTOP module allows connection to the home PC/MAC. In this way software updates can also be uploaded, which the company Mods4cars provides, free of charge.

The SmartTOP convertible top control for the E-Class Cabriolet (A238) is also supplied with a plug-and-play adapter, which makes installation a breeze. The connection between vehicle electronics and SmartTOP takes place by simply plugging together. As no lines are cut, a traceless removal of the cabriolet module is possible at any time.

Mods4cars has been manufacturing SmartTOP top controls since 2001 for all popular roadster and cabriolet models. The following vehicle brands are supported: Alfa, Audi, Bentley, BMW, Chevrolet, Ferrari, Ford, Infiniti, Jaguar, Lamborghini, Land Rover, Maserati, Mazda, McLaren, Mercedes-Benz, Mini, Nissan, Opel, Peugeot, Porsche, Renault, Volvo and Volkswagen.

The SmartTOP module for Mercedes-Benz E-Class cabriolet is available for 339,00 Euro + tax.

