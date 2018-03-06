Regenerative Medicine Market: Repair, Replace and Regeneration of Damaged Human Tissue and Organs

Market Scenario:

Regenerative medicines have the skill to replace, repair, and regenerate tissues and organs affected due to disease, injury, or natural aging process. These medicines are capable of returning the functionality of cells & tissues and are appropriate in a wide range of degenerative disorders such as cardiovascular, dermatology, neurodegenerative diseases, and orthopedic applications. Researchers focus on emerging technologies based on biologics, somatic, genes, as well as stem cells. Stem cells are capable of production and difference owing to which they are of importatnt in this field. Presently, many of the treatments are available for degenerative or life-threatening diseases do not deliver a cure and are palliative; however, regenerative medicines have the ability to replace or redevelop the tissues and organs suffering from disease or injury. Moreover, the utilization of nano-materials in wound care, drug delivery, and immunomodulation creates growth avenues for the regenerative medicines market.

Key Players:

The growing expenditure in healthcare sector is anticipated to drive the APAC market for regenerative medicines in the future years.

The major companies that are involved regenerative medicines:

• Vericel Corporation

• Osiris Therapeutics, Inc.

• Integra Lifesciences Corporation

• Medtronic PLC

• Stryker Corporation

• Cook Biotech Incorporated

• Japan Tissue Engineering Co.

• Organogenesis Inc.

• Acelity L.P. Inc

Industry Highlights:

The major factors driving the regenerative medicines market are the rise in the prevalence of genetic disorders and chronic diseases, private and government funding to support the research and development of regenerative medicine, rise in the growth of aging population, healthcare expenditure increased globally, and growing corporate partnerships to increase the development speed and commercialization of regenerative medicine. Lack of specified regulatory guidelines and ethical concerns with the help of embryonic stem cell for research and development are the major factors that may hinder the progress of the Regenerative Medicines market in the near future. Additionally the growing demand for the organ transplantation and strong product pipelines are some of the major growth opportunities for the Regenerative Medicines market players.

Market Segments:

The global regenerative medicines market has be categorized into product, therapy, application and regions.

• On the basis of product the market has been segmented into acellular products, and cell-based products.

• On the basis of therapy the market has been divided into immunotherapy, cell therapy, tissue engineering, and gene therapy.

• On the basis of Application segment has been bifurcated into diabetes, dermatology, cardiology, oncology, orthopedic & musculoskeletal disorders, central nervous system diseases among others.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the Regenerative Medicines market has been bifurcated into five regions North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. The Regenerative Medicines market size and forecast period for each region has been estimated from 2017 to 2023. Additionally the CAGR (%) for the forecasted period 2017 to 2023. The study also includes market estimates for major countries/regions such as the U.S, the U.K., Germany, France, Japan, China, India, GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Brazil. The detailed analysis by product, therapy, application and regions supports in evaluating the present scenario, growth prospects and the future scenario for the Regenerative Medicines market over the forecast period. Thus, the report delivers in-depth segment analysis of the market and classifies it into various industries, thereby providing valuable perceptions.

