Rapid Infrastructure Development is Expected to Boost the Indian Construction Equipment Market

The Indian Construction Equipment Industry is expected to grow at a double digit CAGR during forecasted period 2017-2022, says RNCOS in its latest report.

India is in a crucial phase of infrastructure development where numerous projects being undertaken in different regions, propelling the demand for construction equipments. Analyzing the developments taking place over the past decade, a significant advancement in the sector is observed. On the supply front, the market has evolved on technology, product utility, variants and price fronts. Therefore, the Construction Equipment in India is expected to grow at a CAGR of 27% during the forecasted period of 2017-2022.

According to our latest report “Indian Construction Equipment Market Outlook 2022”, almost all major construction equipment companies across the globe have established presence in India either as joint ventures with Indian companies or as independent entities. Similarly, on the demand side, the Indian consumer has realized the importance of value proposition rather than money, therefore the demand curve is seen shifting towards value driven products, more importantly quality services.

Research Analysis and Highlights

The report “Indian Construction Equipment Market Outlook 2022”, by RNCOS, imparts a comprehensive overview and thorough analysis of current and future prospects of Indian market. Our report provides an in-depth analysis of top-selling construction equipments in India namely backhoe loaders, excavators, mobile cranes, transit mixers and forklifts. Their individual market performances over the next five years, current sales across regions and key states in each region that have been assessed shall help the reader analyze the market potential. The report also studies the future demand for each of the mentioned equipments across regions and reflects the top states in each region that are preparing for upcoming construction projects in the key application verticals of the equipments.

Further, our research describes in detail, the number of upcoming construction projects in each application industry in each state. It describes the latest industry trends, challenges, government policies and initiatives which need to be considered while devising business strategies. A descriptive profiling of key competitors has been done to reflect their businesses, product offerings, dealer network, and strength-weakness analyses.

