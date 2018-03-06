Radiodermatitis Market to be Worth US$ 421.5 Million by 2024

Radiodermatitis, also known as radiation dermatitis, is a peculiar symptom caused as a result of radiation therapy pertaining to the treatment of cancerous as well as noncancerous conditions, and has significant negative impact on a patient’s physical functionalities and quality of life. It has been estimated that in developed countries such as the U.S., Canada, Australia, the U.K, France, and Germany, nearly half of the patients who receive treatment for cancer was also subjected to radiation therapy during the illness, and about all of them experience some degree of skin reaction. As the cases of cancer escalates across the world, the demand in the global radiodermatitis is expected to increment at a considerable CAGR of 3.90% during the forecast period of 2016 to 2024.

Enquiry for discount on this report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=2157

This report on the global radiodermatitis market estimates the valuation of the market to swell up to US$421.5 mn by the end of 2024, increasing from its evaluated worth of US$299.6 mn in 2015. This report, developed by a group of professional market research analysts, aspires to serve as a credible business tool for the stakeholders of this market. The report studies the prospects of various segments of the market, based on product, distribution channel, and geography, as well as profiles a number of leading players to understand the competitive landscape. Qualitative and quantitative assessment of all factors that may influence the demand for radiodermatitis has been provided in the report.

According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), there were 14.1 million new cases of cancer across the world, and the figure is estimated to reach up to 21.7 million by the end of 2030. This substantial patient volume is the primary driver of the global radiodermatitis market. In addition to that, increasing focus on product innovation as well as advancements in the existing products are also expected to favor the market in the near future. Growing number of private and public healthcare organizations, who are constantly trying to promote the awareness regarding radiodermatitis treatment and management, and rising number of clinical studies to evaluate the efficiency of radiodermatitis treatment are some of the other factors favoring the global radiodermatitis market.

Request for Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=2157

Based on product, the global radiodermatitis market has been segmented into topical, oral medication, and dressings. While topical segment is sub-segmented into hydrophilic creams, corticosteroids, and others such as antibiotics, oral medical is further divided into corticosteroids and others such as antibiotics and oral analgesics, whereas dressing segment is further categorized into hydrogel, no sting barrier film, hydrocolloid, honey impregnated gauze, silicone coated dressing, and others such as silver leaf dressing and GM-CSF gauze. On the basis of dressing channel, the market has been bifurcated into hospital pharmacy, online store, and retail pharmacy store.

Though the demand for radiodermatitis is growing in all regions across the globe, Asia Pacific currently serves the maximum demand, owing to higher percentage untapped patient-base. A number of emerging economies in the Asian region are situated in tropical region with humid weather conditions, in which the effect of radiation dermatitis is quite high. Extensive collaborations among the key players in order to increase their product portfolio and involvement of well-established pharmaceutical companies in this region on commercialization of their products are also expected to help them increment their shares in this region.

Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/radiodermatitis-market.html

The report detects Smith & Nephew plc, 3M Healthcare, Acelity, Convatec, Inc., and Molnlycke Health Care as the leading companies in the global radiodermatitis market, collectively accounting for 47% of the shares in 2015.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector – such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR’s syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

US Office Contact

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com