Prepacked Chromatography Columns Market to Expand at a CAGR of 8.4% Between 2016 – 2024

The opportunity in the global prepacked chromatography columns market is anticipated to rise US$1.6 bn in 2015 to be worth US$3.3 bn by 2024. If these values hold true, the market is estimated to register a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period. Transparency Market Research has found that some of the smaller players have been emphasizing on strategies such as competitive pricing, offering customized products, engaging in symbiotic alliances, and expanding their product portfolio to gain a share in the global prepacked chromatography columns market. For instance, in May 2016, Agilent Technologies launched the Agilent 1260 Infinity II liquid chromatography system so as to reduce its operational costs, improve overall usability, and strengthen its position in the global market.

Based on product type, the prepacked chromatography columns market is led by the >1L segment, which accounted for a share of just short of 50% in 2015. This segment is also anticipated to expand at a pace greater than the other segments, reporting a CAGR of 8.7% from 2016 to 2024. By technique, hydrophobic stationary phase chromatography held a major share in the prepacked chromatography columns market, with multimodal chromatography expanding at the fastest pace.

On the basis of application, the sample preparation segment accounted for the leading share in the market while protein purification is forecast to report a high growth rate. Based on end use, the prepacked chromatography columns market was dominated by pharmaceutical biotechnology, and analytical laboratories are anticipated to emerge as the most lucrative end-use segment.

Geographically, North America accounted for a major share of 33.9% in the global prepacked chromatography columns market in 2015. Retaining its lead throughout the forecast period, the demand for chromatographic techniques is anticipated to rise in the region. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is poised to grow at an impressive 10.2% CAGR from 2016 to 2024.

“Prepacked chromatography columns are well suited for various industries for the separation as well as detection of organic molecules and components,” the lead analyst notes. As a result, these columns play a significant role in the production of biopharmaceutical products. Prepacked chromatography columns are also used in industries such as biotechnology, food and beverages, agriculture, chemicals, research, and forensics. This wide range of application is a key factor boosting the global market.

“The number of monoclonal antibodies used in clinical trials and those approved for various therapeutic applications has significantly increased in recent years,” the TMR analyst states. This growing need for therapeutic monoclonal antibodies has also supported the prepacked chromatography columns market.

In contrast, the economic slowdown in several countries over the past decade has had a considerable impact on government budgets and funding when it comes to research within the healthcare sector. This has adversely impacted the global market for prepacked chromatography columns market. Moreover, the high prices of columns and limitations resulting from clogging and fouling act as deterrents to the market.

The global market for prepacked chromatography columns market is immensely consolidated, with the top two players accounting for a 78% share in the market in 2015. Of these, GE Healthcare has been the clear leader, dominating over more than half the prepacked chromatography market that year. Repligen, on the other hand, has been gaining momentum over the years, giving its competitor a run for its money by focusing mainly on single-use or disposable manufacturing facilities.

