PN International (KARAM group) bags an award for Global SME of the Year

PN International, KARAM Industries – a leading Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) manufacturing enterprise bags the ‘Global SME Of The Year’ awardsat the 10th edition of‘The Emerging India Awards’ hosted by ICICI Bank and CNBC-TV18.

The ceremony held at Taj Lands End, Mumbai was graced by stalwarts of the political and the business world, including ChandaKochhar(MD& CEO, ICICI Bank), BhaskarPramanik(Former Chairman, Microsoft India), Sunil Sood (MD & CEO, Vodafone India), D Shivakumar(President, Aditya Birla Group), Sunil Mathur(MD & CEO, Siemens).

Over the last decade, the awards have become one of the most sought after platforms to support, guide and promote growth of SMEs across the country. Recognized as one of the finest Fall Protection and PPE Manufacturing companies in the country, KARAM was able to achieve the title of ‘Global SME of the Year’ with help of sheer dedication and hardwork of dedicated individuals that is highly motivated and result-oriented.

Ms. Kavita Nigam, General Manager, HR and Publicity & Promotion at KARAM Industries said: “It feels great to be acknowledged for our continuous efforts. It is an organizational achievement to be recognized on a renowned platform. At,KARAM which has its wings widespread across 70 countries believes in providing apt and easy safety solutions to all, in the industry. We are thus, thrilled to be recognized as one of the finest Fall Protection and PPE manufacturing companies in the country. This award will provide an extended podium to increase awareness of KARAM Industries and our vision to provide technical and usage-based understanding for combating industrial hazards to workers and supervisors”.

To commemorate the property completing a glorious decade, apart from the 12 category awards, the event saw the delivery of a special set of decadal awards recognizing outstanding growth in the SME sector.