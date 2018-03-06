Overcome Dental Phobia with a Dentist for Nervous Patients in London

One in 10 people in the UK experience severe dental anxiety. The consequences are a lifetime of poor dental health.

[LONDON, 6/3/2018] – Care Dental Platinum, a dentist for nervous patients in London, is dedicated to helping patients overcome their fears so that they can enjoy a healthy smile for life.

Talk it through with Care Dental Platinum: a London dentist for nervous patients

There are many approaches used to help patients deal with dental phobia. One element that often proves helpful is simply talking things through with a dentist for nervous patients in London. Care Dental Platinum offers complimentary consultations, where patients can and discuss their worries.

Award-winning care at a London dentist for nervous patients

Care Dental Platinum has been recognised by the dental community as excelling as a dentist for nervous patients in London. Dr. Bashar Al-Naher, Principal of the Care Dental Group, received the 2016 Best Treatment of Nervous Patients Award at the Private Dentistry Awards. This is in large part due to his development of the Enjoyable Dentistry TechniqueTM, which is employed at Care Dental Platinum as standard.

The Enjoyable Dentistry TechniqueTM at Care Dental Platinum

The Enjoyable Dentistry TechniqueTMtakes a comprehensive, holistic approach to treating dental anxiety in patients at Care Dental Platinum. Complimentary gas and air for every treatment, however minor or major, is on offer at this London dentist for nervous patients.

From coping to enjoying with a London dentist for nervous patients

Research into Dr. Bashar’s Enjoyable Dentistry TechniqueTMhas proven that up to 98% of patients can benefit from relaxing, pain-free and comfortable dentistry and that up to 95% can actually go one step further and enjoy their dental experience. This is something patients at Care Dental Platinum can look forward to.

Care Dental Platinum on being a dentist for nervous patients in London

Dr. Bashar, London dentist for nervous patients at Care Dental Platinum was driven to develop the Enjoyable Dentistry TechniqueTM having seen one too many patients in pain during treatment. “After many years of research into a variety of fields including dental sedation, psychology, self-development, local anaesthesia, the nature of pain and similar topics, I was able to invent the Enjoyable DentistryTechniqueTM,” said Dr. Bashar.