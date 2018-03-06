Non – Volatile Dual In–Line Memory Module Market Future Trends and Scope Analysis by 2023

The report on Non – Volatile Dual In–Line Memory Module Market by type (Nvdimm-N, Nvdimm-F), applications (enterprise storage & server, high-end workstations) trends analysis and forecasts up to 2023 studies the market sizes, key trends and opportunities in the main geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World. According to the report the Global Non – Volatile Dual In–Line Memory Module Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 45.5% in terms of value over the period of 2017-2023. The growth in the world market is primarily driven by significant contribution by North America (Leading region) region to this market.

Segment Covered

The report on global non – volatile dual in–line memory module market covers segments such as, type and applications. On the basis of type the global non – volatile dual in–line memory module market is categorized into Nvdimm-N and Nvdimm-F. On the basis of applications the global non – volatile dual in–line memory module market is categorized into enterprise storage & server, high-end workstations and other applications.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015-2023.

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017-2023.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global non – volatile dual in–line memory module market such as, AgigA Tech, Inc., Netlist Inc., Viking Technology, Inc., Micron Technology, Inc., Samsung electronics Co. Ltd., Toshiba, Fujitsu limited, Hewlett Packard Company, Smart Modular Technologies, Inc. and Diablo Technologies, Inc.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global non – volatile dual in–line memory module market. Moreover, IGR-growth matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of non – volatile dual in–line memory module market.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017-2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the non – volatile dual in–line memory module market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the non – volatile dual in–line memory module market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.