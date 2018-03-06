Military Electro-Optics/Infrared (EO/IR) Systems Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Valuation and Forecast to 2022

Military Electro-Optics/Infrared (EO/IR) Systems

The military electro-optics/infrared (EO/IR) systems market is estimated to be USD 10.15 Billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 14.20 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.75% from 2016 to 2022. The objectives of this study are to analyze the military electro-optics/infrared (EO/IR) systems market, along with statistics from 2016 to 2022 as well as to define, describe, and forecast the military electro-optics/infrared (EO/IR) systems market on the basis of platform, system, technology, sensor technology, imaging technology, and region. 2015 is considered to be the base year, whereas, 2016 to 2022 is considered as the forecast period for this study.

Key Player:

Several major players are present in the military electro-optics/infrared (EO/IR) systems market. Some of these players are Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S.), Northrop Grumman Corporation (U.S.), BAE Systems Plc. (U.K.), Raytheon Company (U.S.), and Thales Group (France), among others. Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S.)