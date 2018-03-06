Micro Turbines Market : Key Trends and Forecast Research Report 2018 to 2024

The latest report on Micro Turbines Market by Infinium Global Research gives complete coverage of the Micro Turbines Market by rating (12–50 kW, 50–250 kW, and 250–500 kW), application (standby power, and combined heat & power), end-user (commercial, industrial, and residential) in terms of key trends, market size, forecast and CAGR growth over the period of 2018 to 2024. In addition, the study covers deep dive into key product and applications trends in the regional markets of Micro Turbines such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America over the short run and long run. According to report the global micro turbines market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.38% over the forecast period of 2018 – 2024.

The report on global micro turbines market covers segments such as rating, application, and end-user. The rating segments include 12–50 kW, 50–250 kW, and 250–500 kW. On the basis of application the global micro turbines market is categorized into standby power, and combined heat & power. Furthermore, on the basis of end-user the micro turbines market is segmented as commercial, industrial, and residential.

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016 – 2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia and among others. Moreover, European region covers countries such as Germany, UK, France, Spain, and rest of Europe. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018 – 2024.

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global micro turbines market such as, Capstone Turbine, Bladon Jets, Brayton Energy, Eneftech Innovation, Flexenergy, Ansaldo Energia, Icrtec, Aurelia, Toyota Turbine and Systems, and MTT.

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global micro turbines market. Moreover, IGR-growth matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of micro turbines market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018 to 2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the micro turbines market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the micro turbines market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

