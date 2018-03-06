INCOSE and PDES Inc. Announce Collaboration to Accelerate Data Exchange in Model-Based Systems Engineering Environments

The International Council On Systems Engineering (INCOSE) and PDES Inc. have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate in related professional areas of mutual interest to benefit the state of practice in systems engineering for all engineering practitioners, especially in the area of data exchange standards in support of Model Based Systems Engineering, Model Based Manufacturing and Model Based Sustainment.

Testing data exchange implementations using standards has been an integral part of the PDES Inc. and INCOSE partnership resulting in the development of ISO 10303-AP233, the STEP standard for Systems Engineering Data Exchange. The goal of this MoU is to expand the model-based engineering data exchange standards collaboration to include additional ISO 10303 Application Protocols, and OMG and OASIS standards with a focus on LOTAR, LOng Term Archiving and Retrieval.

PDES, Inc. General Manager Jack Harris said, “This partnership between INCOSE and PDES, Inc. provides an opportunity to leverage the well-established INCOSE systems engineering community knowledge base and have a positive impact on the quality of data exchange for the digital enterprise.”

“This is a big step forward in assuring multi-discipline interoperability and enhancing the success of model-based engineering for the future of systems engineering,” stated INCOSE Technical Director Mike Celentano. “We look forward to continuing our work with PDES to help institutionalize the use of modeling tool interface standards, helping us to achieve INCOSE’s Systems Engineering Vision for 2025.”

About PDES Inc.

PDES, Inc. is an international consortium committed to accelerating the development and implementation of standards that enable enterprise integration and Product Lifecycle Management interoperability. PDES, Inc. supports the Digital Enterprise through the development and implementation of information standards to support Model-based Engineering, Model-based Manufacturing, and Model-based Sustainment from design to archival and retrieval. Founded in 1988, the organization includes members from Industry, Government and Academia. More information can be found at http://pdesinc.org/.

About INCOSE

The International Council on Systems Engineering (INCOSE) is a not-for-profit membership organization that promotes international collaboration in systems engineering practice, education and research. INCOSE’s mission is to “address complex societal and technical challenges by enabling, promoting and advancing systems engineering and systems approaches.” Founded in 1990, INCOSE has more than 70 chapters and over 16,500 members worldwide. For additional information, call 1-858-541-1752 or visit www.incose.org. Become a member today.