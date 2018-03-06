Image Recognition Market 2017 Global Industry Sales, Supply, Consumption, Analysis and Forecasts to 2022

Market Scenario:

In the era of fast moving technological advancement where visual content is continuously replacing the conventional technology of textual solutions, technologies such as Image Recognition Market, facial recognition and 3D object recognition are building a very strong layout for providing superior solutions in the area such as security and surveillance, automotive safety, automatic driving and assistance, forensics and police investigations, biometric scanning appliances, healthcare and e-commerce etc.

Various businesses have started recognizing the benefits of collecting the information from images digitally. This digital information can help to enhance customer experience and offer various new ways to approach customers. The rising sophistication of image recognition technologies is expected to grow at a fast pace. In most of the regions of the world, due to the increase in the tech savvy people many new players are focusing towards incorporating Image Recognition technologies in their products.

The growing demand of the virtual market and other stimulation products is creating a huge market potential for image recognition products.

The image recognition market is growing with very rapid CAGR of High which is expected to reach the market size of USD High million by the end forecasted period from USD High million in the 2016.

Key players

Jestec (LTU Technologies) (Japan),

Honeywell (U.S.), Toshiba (Japan),

Itraff Technology (Poland),

Sharp Vision Software (U.S.),

Qualcomm Technologies (U.S.),

Panasonic (Japan), NEC (Japan),

Hitachi(Japan),

Catchoom

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Solution: Facial Recognition, Barcode/ quick response code recognition, Sensors, Object Recognition, Optical Object Recognition, and Pattern Recognition.

Segmentation by Deployment: On premises, On demand

Segmentation by Component: Hardware, Software.

Segmentation by Application Areas: BFSI, IT and Telecom, healthcare, hospitality, retail industry, automobile, aerospace, defense and SME organizations among others.

Regional Analysis:

Asia pacific is dominating the market of Image Recognition with the market share of XX%. Due to high availability of low-cost smartphones and tablets and emerging trend of using digital technology in Region such as China and India and also due to the raising foreign investments.

Therefore accounting for High million and is expected to grow over High billion by expected period. Touch Sensor Market in North-America market is expected to grow at CAGR of High% from $ High million in 2016 to $High million by expected period. The European market for Touch Sensor Market is expected to grow at High CAGR (2016-expected period).

Industry News:

In Sep 2016, HONEYWELL announces key enhancement in video surveillance portfolio

In Feb 2016, Toshiba Launches New Line-up of Image Recognition Processors for Monocular Cameras

In Feb 2013, Panasonic Develops Technology for Highly Sensitive Image Sensors Using Micro Color Splitters

Target Audience:

Key Technology Providers

System Integrators

Software Providers

IC Manufacturers

OS Vendors

Application Developers

Content Providers

Device Manufacturers

Raw material & manufacturing equipment suppliers

ODM and OEM technology solution providers

Distributors and retailers

Research organization

The report for Global Image Recognition Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Study Objective of Image Recognition Market .

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Image Recognition Market

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To analyze the Image Recognition Market based on various factors- value chain analysis, porters five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW)

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by deployment, by solution, by component, by application areas and sub-segments.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Image Recognition Market

