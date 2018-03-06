Global Starch Derivatives Market Status and Prospect, Forecast 2018 to 2026

Starch derivatives also known as modified starch, is derived from grains and vegetables, which are treated either physically, enzymatically, or chemically to maintain the texture and structure of the food. These products are used in products to increase stability against varied temperatures, increase or decrease viscosity, lengthen or shorten gelatinization time or to increase their visco-stability. Starch derivatives (https://marketresearch.biz/report/starch-derivatives-market/)are usually used as thickening agents, stabilizers or emulsifiers, tablet binders and drug release agents in pharmaceuticals industry. In addition, starch derivatives are also used in cosmetics industry as emulsifiers and animal feed sector as fiber additives.

Rising demand from pharmaceutical companies for starch derivatives for improving pharmaceutical formulations, increasing adoption in industrial applications due to its superior biocompatible properties compared to synthetic polymers, and changing consumer preference towards packaged food products are key factors driving growth of the global starch derivatives market. Moreover, rising demand from end-use industries such as cosmetics, personal care products, papermaking and other industries is expected to boost growth of the global starch derivatives market over the forecast period.

However, constant fluctuation in raw material prices and increasing application base of gum as a substitute are key factors restraining growth of the global starch derivatives market. Growing importance of starch derivatives in bio-fuel, textile production is expected to be a potential opportunity for the global starch derivatives market over the forecast period.

The global starch derivatives market is segmented on the basis of type, application, function, and region. On the basis of region, the global starch derivatives market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The market Asia Pacific dominated the global starch derivative market and accounted highest share in terms of revenue owing to growing demand from pharmaceuticals, food & beverages and other industries in China and India. The market in Europe accounted for the second highest share in terms of revenue owing to the growing pharmaceutical sector, and intense consumption of food & beverages. The market in North America is expected to witness significant growth in the global starch derivatives market over the forecast period.

Prominent players in the global starch derivatives market include, Ingredion Incorporated, Cargill, Incorporated, The Archer Daniels Midland Company, Roquette Frères S.A., AVEBE U.A., Tate & Lyle PLC, AGRANA Group-Services GmbH, Emsland-Stärke GmbH, and Grain Processing Corporation.