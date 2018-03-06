Global Solid Control Equipment Market Status and Prospect, Forecast 2018 to 2026

Solid control equipment is used in drilling rigs to separate solids in drilling fluids and remove from the well surface. Solid control equipment (https://marketresearch.biz/report/solid-control-equipment-market/)contains five layers – mud tank, shale shaker, vacuum degasser, desilter, and centrifuge. Shale shaker is used to separate big solids/rocks with diameter above 75μm, desilter segregates solids with diameter between 15-44μm, and centrifuge separate suspended solids with diameter 2μm.

High adoption of solid control equipment for waste control during drilling processes is a key factor driving growth of the global solid control equipment market. In addition, rapid urbanization in developing economies, coupled with increasing exploration activities across the globe are expected to boost demand for solid control equipment which is further anticipated to boost growth of the global solid control equipment market over the forecast period.

Also, rising demand for drinking water across the globe is leading to increase in number of drilling activities. This is another factor expected to drive growth of the global solid control equipment market over the forecast period.

However, high capital cost is a major factor restraining growth of the global solid control equipment market. Additionally, problems associated with use of solid control equipment such as, high vibrations produced, and difficulty in separation of biological solids with small density is another factor expected to restrain growth of the global solid control equipment market over the forecast period.

The global solid control equipment market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. On the basis of region, the global solid control equipment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The market in North America is expected to account for largest share in terms of revenue as compared to that of other regions. This can be attributed to growth in exploration activities, and rising offshore drilling activities in countries in the region. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to witness fastest growth over the forecast period, owing to increasing government initiatives for development of infrastructure in emerging economies such as China, and India.

Prominent players in the global solid control equipment market include Schlumberger Limited, Halliburton Company, Derrick Corporation., Hebei GN Solids Control Co., Ltd, Secure Energy Services Inc., Rasson Energy India Private Ltd., Fluid Systems, Inc., Centrum Petroleum Machinery Limited Company, National Oilwell Varco, Inc., and Newalta Corporation.