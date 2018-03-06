Global Photomask Market: Demand from Industries in Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) to Fuel Growth

The global photomask market is projected to grow at a modest CAGR of 2.3% during the assessment period 2017-2026, according to a new research study added to the repository of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE). The report titled “Photomask Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2026” offers in-depth analysis and insights on the key factors that are impacting global demand for photomasks.

According to the report, demand for photomasks is witnessing steady demand on account of applications in smart technologies. In the recent past, investments in smart technologies such as smart cars, smart infrastructure, and smart home have witnessed an increase. The momentum towards smart technologies is auguring well for the growth of the photomasks, owing to its application in the semiconductor industry.

The prevailing trends in the market include development of photomasks that have high chip density and offer a greater degree of functionality. The development of these photomasks is likely to provide an impetus to their application in 20nm and 28nm wafer fabrication.

In a bid to give readers detailed insights on the global photomask market, the report has segmented the market on the basis of photomask type, trade type, type, and region. On the basis of photomask type, the key segments include masters and reticles. By trade type, the key segments include merchant and captive. By technology, the key segments include emulsion, laser, and e-beam. The key regions covered in the report include North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

According to the report, by photomask type, masters continue to be the leading segment, and it is expected that by the end of the forecast period, this segment will rake in US$ 2.6 Bn in revenues. By trade type, captive is one of the leading segments, and by 2026, this segment is likely to reach a valuation of nearly US$ 2.4 Bn. Emulsion technology is one of the leading technology types, and the status quo is likely to remain so during the assessment period.

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is one of the leading markets for photomasks globally. The market in APEJ is concentrated in China and South Korea, and these two countries are likely to remain lucrative during the assessment period. In addition to APEJ, North America is likely to remain an important market in terms of investment in R&D.

The key players profiled in the report include Photronics, Inc., Nippon Filcon Co., Ltd, SK-Electronics Co., Ltd, HOYA Corporation, LG Innotek Co., Ltd, Toppan Printing Co., Ltd, Lasertec Corporation, Taiwan Mask Corporation, KLA-Tencor Corporation, and Applied Materials, Inc.

