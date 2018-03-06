Global Large Format Display Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2025

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has been serving as an active source to cater intelligent research report to enlighten both readers and investors. This research study titled “Large Format Display Market”

Global large format display market report provides analysis for the period 2015 – 2025, wherein the period from 2017 to 2025 is the forecast and 2016 is the base year. Data for 2015 has been included as historical information. The report covers market dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to influence the global large format display market growth during the said period. The study provides a comprehensive analysis on market growth throughout the above forecast period in terms of revenue estimates (in US$ Mn) across different geographies.

Global Large Format Display Market: Key Segments

The large format display market has been segmented on the basis of display type, application, technology, display size, end-user and geography. Based on display type, the market has been further classified into video wall and standalone. On the basis of technology, the large format display market is classified into LED, LED backlit-LCD, OLED, and others. On the basis of display size, the market is divided into 32-40 Inch, 41-80 Inch, and >80 Inch. By application, the large format display market is classified into indoor and outdoor. By end-user, the market is classified into Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), entertainment, retail, healthcare, corporate, and others. Geographically, the report classifies the global large format display market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America. Furthermore, region wise prominent countries covered in the report include the following – U.S, Canada, U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, GCC countries, South Africa and Brazil.

The report also includes key industrial developments in the large format display market. Porter’s five forces analysis which identifies bargaining power of supplier, bargaining power of buyer, threat from new entrant, threat from substitute and threat from competition in large format display market is also included in the report. Value chain analysis which identifies key stake holders in the large format display market is also covered in the report. Furthermore, key market indicator that is indirectly driving the large format display market is also included in the report.

Segment trends and regional trends have also been added in the large format display market report. The report also covers segment wise comparison matrix and market attractiveness analysis in the scope of study. Comparison matrix includes segment growth matrix, 2017 – 2025 (%), segment value contribution, 2017 – 2025 (%), and segment compounded growth matrix (CAGR %). Market attractiveness identifies and compares segment’s attractiveness in the market on the basis of CAGR and market share index across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America.

Global Large Format Display Market: Competitive Outlook

The report also includes competition landscape which includes competition matrix and market share analysis of major players in the global large format display market based on their 2016 revenues and profiles of major players. Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings and R&D focus are attributed to company’s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities and future outlook are attributed to company’s potential to grow.

Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, recent developments, SWOT analysis and market revenues for the year 2014 to 2016. The global players profiled in the global large format display market include Barco NV, NEC Corporation, LG Display Co., Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Sharp Corp., Sony Corp., TPV Technology Ltd., Leyard Optoelectronic Co., Ltd., Au Optronics Corp., and View Sonic Corporation.

Market Segmentation

Global Large Format Display Market, by Display Type

Video Wall

Standalone

Global Large Format Display Market, by Technology

LED

LED Backlit-LCD

OLED

Others

Global Large Format Display Market, by Display Size

32-40”

41-80”

>80”

Global Large Format Display Market, by Application

Indoor

Outdoor

Global Large Format Display Market, by End-user

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Sports & Entertainment

Retail

Healthcare

Corporate

Others

Global Large Format Display Market, by Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

China

Japan

Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

GCC

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

