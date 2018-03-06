Global Infection Control Market Status and Prospect, Forecast 2018 to 2026

Infection control is concerned with preventing health care associated infection and aseptic technique is a major component of all invasive surgical process. Infection prevention and control (https://marketresearch.biz/report/infection-control-market/)plays crucial role in hospital and clinics, as it prevents the spread of infections in healthcare settings. According to World Health Organization data, 1 in 10 patients get an infection while receiving care. Furthermore, preventing infection control can reduce 30% of health care-associated infections. Hospital acquired infection is most common in intensive care unit and are significantly associated with increased morbidity and mortality. Moreover, infection control affects patient recovery.

Increasing incidence of hospital acquired infection is expected to drive the growth of infection control market. Moreover, rising awareness about several infections and increased hospital admission, owing to the rapidly growing geriatric population are other factors anticipated to further drive growth of the global infection control market over the forecast period. In addition, increasing demand for non-disposable surgical equipment in hospitals/clinics and increasing number of surgical procedure is anticipated to future drive the growth of the global infection control market over the forecast period.

Technological advancement and drug innovation resulting in minimal hospital stay is major factor restraining growth of the global infection control market.

The global infection control market report has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. On the basis of region, the global infection control market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

North America market dominates the global infection control market in terms of revenue contribution as compared to that of markets in other regions. This is attributed to well-developed healthcare infrastructure and availability of skilled medical personnel, rising regulatory concerns and government initiatives in the region. Europe accounts for second-largest revenue share contribution to the global infection control market, followed by markets in Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa respectively. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to register comparatively faster growth in terms of revenue over the next 10 years, owing to the growing demand for infection control products and services and increasing number of surgical procedures in the region.

Some prominent players in the global infection control market are 3M Company, MMM Group, Metrex Research, LLC., Cantel Medical Corporation, Belimed AG, STERUS Corporation, Getinge Group, Halyard Health, and Pal International