Global Human Growth Hormone Drugs Market For Prader-Willi Syndrome, Chronic Renal Insufficiency

The global Human Growth Hormone Drugs market is valued at XX million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach XX million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially the United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Human Growth Hormone Drugs.

United States plays an important role in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of XX.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Human Growth Hormone Drugs in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

United States

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

The major players in global and United States market, including

Eli Lilly and Company (US)

Ferring Holding SA (Switzerland)

Genentech, Inc. (US)

GeneScience Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (China)

Merck KgaA (Germany)

Novo Nordisk A/S (Denmark)

Pfizer, Inc. (US)

Sandoz International GmbH (Germany)

On the basis of product, the market is primarily split into

Norditropin

Genotropin

Humatrope

Saizen

Omnitrope – the Somatropin Biosimilar

Somatropin Biopartners

On the basis on the end users/application, this report covers

Prader-Willi Syndrome

Turner Syndrome

Short Stature Homeobox Gene

Small for Gestational Age

Chronic Renal Insufficiency

Short Bowel Syndrome

Table of Contents

2018-2025 Human Growth Hormone Drugs Report on Global and United States Market, Status and Forecast, by Players, Types and Applications

1 Methodology and Data Source

1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

1.2 Data Source

1.2.1 Secondary Sources

1.2.2 Primary Sources

1.3 Disclaimer

2 Human Growth Hormone Drugs Market Overview

2.1 Human Growth Hormone Drugs Product Overview

2.2 Human Growth Hormone Drugs Market Segment by Type

2.2.1 Norditropin

2.2.2 Genotropin

2.2.3 Humatrope

2.2.4 Saizen

2.2.5 Omnitrope – the Somatropin Biosimilar

2.2.6 Somatropin Biopartners

2.3 Global Human Growth Hormone Drugs Product Segment by Type

2.3.1 Global Human Growth Hormone Drugs Sales (K Pcs) and Growth (%) by Type (2013, 2017 and 2025)

2.3.2 Global Human Growth Hormone Drugs Sales (K Pcs) and Market Share (%) by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.3 Global Human Growth Hormone Drugs Revenue (Million USD) and Market Share (%) by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.4 Global Human Growth Hormone Drugs Price (USD/Pcs) by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 United States Human Growth Hormone Drugs Product Segment by Type

2.4.1 United States Human Growth Hormone Drugs Sales (K Pcs) and Growth by Type (2013, 2017 and 2025)

2.4.2 United States Human Growth Hormone Drugs Sales (K Pcs) and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.4.3 United States Human Growth Hormone Drugs Revenue (Million USD) and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.4.4 United States Human Growth Hormone Drugs Price (USD/Pcs) by Type (2013-2018)

3 Human Growth Hormone Drugs Application/End Users

3.1 Human Growth Hormone Drugs Segment by Application/End Users

3.1.1 Prader-Willi Syndrome

3.1.2 Turner Syndrome

3.1.3 Short Stature Homeobox Gene

3.1.4 Small for Gestational Age

3.1.5 Chronic Renal Insufficiency

3.1.6 Short Bowel Syndrome

3.2 Global Human Growth Hormone Drugs Product Segment by Application

3.2.1 Global Human Growth Hormone Drugs Sales (K Pcs) and CGAR (%) by Application (2013, 2017 and 2025)

3.2.2 Global Human Growth Hormone Drugs Sales (K Pcs) and Market Share (%) by Application (2013-2018)

3.3 United States Human Growth Hormone Drugs Product Segment by Application

3.3.1 United States Human Growth Hormone Drugs Sales (K Pcs) and CGAR (%) by Application (2013, 2017 and 2025)

3.3.2 United States Human Growth Hormone Drugs Sales (K Pcs) and Market Share (%) by Application (2013-2018)

