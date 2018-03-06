Global Halal Food Market 2018-2025: Top Players – Isla Delice, Casino, Tesco

MarketResearchReports.Biz adds “Global Halal Food Market Share, Size, Trends and Forecast Market Research Report” reports to its database. This report provides a strategic analysis of the Halal Food and the growth estimates for the forecasted period.

This report studies the Halal Food market status and outlook of global and United States, from angles of players, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and United States market, and splits the Halal Food market by product type and application/end industries.

The global Halal Food market is valued at XX million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach XX million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially the United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Halal Food.

United States plays an important role in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of XX.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Halal Food in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

United States

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

The major players in global and United States market, including

Nestle

Cargill

Nema Food Company

Midamar

Namet Gida

Banvit Meat and Poultry

Carrefour

Isla Delice

Casino

Tesco

Halal-ash

Al Islami Foods

BRF

Unilever?

Kawan Foods

QL Foods

Ramly Food Processing

China Haoyue Group

Arman Group

Hebei Kangyuan Islamic Food

Tangshan Falide Muslim Food

Allanasons Pvt

On the basis of product, the market is primarily split into

Fresh Products

Frozen Salty Products

Processed Products

Others

On the basis on the end users/application, this report covers

Restaurant

Hotel

Home

Others

Table of Contents

2018-2025 Halal Food Report on Global and United States Market, Status and Forecast, by Players, Types and Applications

1 Methodology and Data Source

1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

1.2 Data Source

1.2.1 Secondary Sources

1.2.2 Primary Sources

1.3 Disclaimer

2 Halal Food Market Overview

2.1 Halal Food Product Overview

2.2 Halal Food Market Segment by Type

2.2.1 Fresh Products

2.2.2 Frozen Salty Products

2.2.3 Processed Products

2.2.4 Others

2.3 Global Halal Food Product Segment by Type

2.3.1 Global Halal Food Sales (K MT) and Growth (%) by Type (2013, 2017 and 2025)

2.3.2 Global Halal Food Sales (K MT) and Market Share (%) by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.3 Global Halal Food Revenue (Million USD) and Market Share (%) by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.4 Global Halal Food Price (USD/MT) by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 United States Halal Food Product Segment by Type

2.4.1 United States Halal Food Sales (K MT) and Growth by Type (2013, 2017 and 2025)

2.4.2 United States Halal Food Sales (K MT) and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.4.3 United States Halal Food Revenue (Million USD) and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.4.4 United States Halal Food Price (USD/MT) by Type (2013-2018)

3 Halal Food Application/End Users

3.1 Halal Food Segment by Application/End Users

3.1.1 Restaurant

3.1.2 Hotel

3.1.3 Home

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global Halal Food Product Segment by Application

3.2.1 Global Halal Food Sales (K MT) and CGAR (%) by Application (2013, 2017 and 2025)

3.2.2 Global Halal Food Sales (K MT) and Market Share (%) by Application (2013-2018)

3.3 United States Halal Food Product Segment by Application

3.3.1 United States Halal Food Sales (K MT) and CGAR (%) by Application (2013, 2017 and 2025)

3.3.2 United States Halal Food Sales (K MT) and Market Share (%) by Application (2013-2018)

