Global ePRO, E-Patient Diaries and eCOA Market Poised to Reach Nearly US$ 3 Bn in Revenues by 2025

A new research study titled “Global Market Study on ePRO, E-Patient Diaries and eCOA: E-Patient Diaries Solution Type to Register High Y-o-Y Growth Rates During 2017 – 2025” has recently been submitted to the repository of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE). The global market is projected to reach a valuation of nearly US$ 3 Bn by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 15.3% during the assessment period.

The report analyzes the global ePRO, e-patient, and eCOA market in detail, and offers an unbiased and in-depth analysis on the global market. Stakeholders can expect valuable information on the key factors that are influencing the growth of the market around the globe. The key challenges and restraints in the market have also been analyzed, and a comprehensive outlook on the market has been presented to the readers.

The detailed study has been divided into various segments and sub-segments for in-depth analysis and these segments are type of solution, end user, modality type and region. The type of solution segment is bifurcated into eCOA and e-patient diaries. The eCOA sub-segment is further sub-segmented into ePROs (patient reported outcomes), ObsROs (observer reported outcomes), ClinROs (clinician reported outcomes) and PerfOs (performance outcomes). The modality type segment is categorized into mobile devices (smartphones & tablets) and computer. The end user segment has been divided into CROs, academic institutes, medical device manufacturers, clinical trial sponsors, hospitals and pharmaceutical companies. Geographically, the global market has been divided into key regions which are North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa.

According to the report, North America is likely to be one of the leading markets for ePRO, e-patient diaries, and eCOA market during the assessment period. The adoption of these technologies is likely to remain concentrated in the US, with Canada accounting for a minor share of the market. In addition to North America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is projected to emerge as a lucrative market during the assessment period. Growing emphasis on boosting healthcare infrastructure, and offering high-quality services to consumers is likely to provide an impetus to the growth of the market.

The report profiles some of the leading players in the global ePRO, e-patient, and eCOA market. The product and business strategies of the leading players has been discussed in detail in the report. Some of the major companies profiled in the report are Bracket Global LLC, CRF Health, Inc., ArisGlobal LLC, ERT Clinical, ICON plc, Medidata Solutions, Inc., OmniComm Systems, Inc., Health Diary, Inc., PAREXEL International Corporation and Kayentis, SAS.

