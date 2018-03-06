Global Dock and Yard Management Systems Market Set to Acquire 13.9% CAGR during the Forecast Period 2017 – 2025

The effectiveness of dock and yard management systems is the use of real-time and physical data for systematically managing dock and yard operations. Presently, the global dock and yard management systems market is primarily driven by surging requirements for cost as well as time savings solutions for offering quality services at lower costs. Hence, for analyzing the concerned market in a precise manner, Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has included a new report titled “Dock and Yard Management Systems Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2025”, to its smart research repository. As per research findings, the global dock and yard management market was marked at US$ 2,377.0 Mn in 2016, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period.

It should be noted that, this study presents a holistic viewpoint on the dock and yard management systems market’s development throughout the forecast period (2017-2025) in terms of volume and revenue (in US$ Mn), focusing at different geographies, namely, Asia Pacific, North America, South America, Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Europe. Furthermore, the market overview portion of the report is enclosed in this section. It demonstrates knowledge about market dynamics and trends which influence the present nature as well as future status of the target market.

As the assessment proceeds, market segmentation specifics are mentioned. The global dock and yard management systems market is divided on the basis of application, type and geography. Based on technology, the market is branched into warehouse management systems (WMS) and transportation management systems (TMS). Further, on the basis of application, this market is segmented into manufacturing, transportation & logistics, grocery, parcel post, retailing and others.

The final section of the report gives a clear picture about the competitive landscape. Under this, all the major players are positioned based on their recent key developments and geographic presence. The prominent players mentioned in the report are C3 Solutions, 4sight Solution, Manhattan associates, Descartes Systems Group Inc., Zebra, Oracle Corporation, Softeon, Kelley Entrematic, Epicor Software Corp. and Royal 4 Systems. Interestingly, details such as SWOT analysis, financials, recent developments, business strategies and other such strategic data related to these players have been suitably provided below company profiling. The presence of tables and figures makes this research report more feasible and precious, especially to newcomers who are planning to establish themselves in the global dock and yard management market.

