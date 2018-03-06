Global Digital Thread Market Solutions & Advancements 2023

Qyresearchreports include new market research report “Global Digital Thread Market Size Status and Forecast 2023” to its huge collection of research reports.

This report on global Digital Thread market is a quantitative and qualitative publication that takes account of the historical data, presents the current scenario, and figuratively predicts the future. The forecast period of the report is 2018 to 2025. Curated via extensive primary and secondary research, and is aimed at armoring existing players in the global Digital Thread market to gain ground over their competitors. It also includes highly useful information for new and emerging players to make their mark over the market. It does so by highlighting the mergers and acquisitions that have been sealed by the key players in the recent past, and their strategies for future of the global market for Digital Thread. The company profiles section contains valuable details such as individual product portfolio, production capacity, competitors, revenue, and gross margin.

The global Digital Thread market is valued at 86 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 1798 million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 65.91% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

United States will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Digital Thread.

EU also play important roles in global market, with market size of 14.6 million USD in 2017 and will be 336 million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of 68.74%.

The major players in global market include

General Electric

PTC

Siemens

Dassault Systmes

IBM Corporation

ANSYS

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

To present a transparent evaluations of the revenue available in the global Digital Thread market, the report carefully segments it into smaller yet significant chunks, such geographically, product type, services, components, and others, whichever applicable. The report also provides the values of each of these segments and individual growth rates during the forecast period. The dominant as well as emerging trends have been picked out. With a vast number of tables, charts, and graphs, the report carries extensive pictorial representation to support its findings.

One of the key features of this report on global Digital Thread market is its evaluation of several factors that are primed to influence the growth rate during the forecast period. The report also catches some of the emerging trends in this market which will give a head-start to the players into the future, before their competitors.

Table of Contents

1 Industry Overview1

1.1 Digital Thread Market Overview1

1.1.1 Digital Thread Product Scope1

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook3

1.2 Global Digital Thread Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2016-2023)4

1.2.1 United States Digital Thread Market Status and Outlook5

1.2.2 EU Digital Thread Market Status and Outlook6

2 Global Digital Thread Competition Analysis by Players18

2.1 Global Digital Thread Market Size (Million USD) by Players (2016-2018)18

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend20

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate20

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences20

2.2.3 New Entrants21

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future22

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data23

3.1 General Electric23

3.1.1 Company Profile23

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview23

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions24

3.1.4 General Electric Digital Thread Revenue (Million USD) (2016-2018)26

3.1.5 Recent Developments27

List of Tables and Figures

Figure Digital Thread and Digital Twin1

Figure Areas to Connect with the Digital Thread2

Figure Global Digital Thread Market Size (Million USD) Status and Outlook (2016-2023)3

Figure Global Digital Thread Market Share by Regions (2016-2023)4

Figure United States Digital Thread Market Size (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2016-2023)5

Figure EU Digital Thread Market Size (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2016-2023)6

Figure Japan Digital Thread Market Size (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2016-2023)7

Figure Digital Thread Market Size (Million USD) and Growth Rate in Energy & Utilities (2016-2023)17

Table Global Digital Thread Revenue (Million USD) by Players (2016-2018)18

Table Global Digital Thread Revenue Market Share (%) by Players (2016-2018)18

Figure Global Digital Thread Market Size Share by Players in 201719

Figure Global Digital Thread Market Size Share by Players in 201819

