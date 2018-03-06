Global Deep Learning Market Analysis Highlighting Regional Bifurcation for the Forecast Period 2017 – 2027

Deep learning can be termed as a subfield of machine learning which is primarily concerned with algorithms stimulated by the function and structure of the brain known as artificial neural networks. In the recent past, this field has been significantly studied and utilized in different sectors such as healthcare, finance, security etc. In order to understand the importance of deep learning and its market spread, a new study has been added to the storehouse of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE). This assessment is titled “Deep Learning Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012 – 2016) & Forecast (2017 – 2027)”, which highlights the market definition, hierarchy, taxonomy and market snapshot. Readers can access information associated to current as well as future market trends operative in the global market for deep learning.

This research study starts with the opportunity and trend analysis for the period between 2017 and 2027. Further, as the analysis proceeds, the readers can check out details about regional market overview and market dynamics together with key takeaways. Furthermore, historical analysis for 2012 – 2016 linked to the global deep learning market is presented in a precise format. In addition, value forecast for 2017 – 2027 is present in the same section. Discussion about market size and Y-o-Y growth, merged with value chain analysis and absolute $ opportunity is part of this research study.

The following section talks about the market segmentation on the basis of end use industry and region. Based on end use, the prime areas of implementation are manufacturing, finance, media & entertainment, healthcare, security and others. Geographically, the significant regions studied in the report are Latin America, North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan and Middle East & Africa. As the report concludes, the competition analysis associated to global deep learning market is discoursed. This portion talks about the top players functioning in the global deep learning market. Readers can grasp detailed company profiles comprising of overview, details of growth and expansion strategies, key financials and recent market developments. Google Inc., IBM Corporation, Facebook Inc., Microsoft Corp., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Amazon.com, Inc., NVIDIA Corp., Intel Corporation, Deep Instinct Ltd. and Clarifai, Inc. are some of the prominent companies which are investigated through this research study. The presence of tables and figures make this analysis a strong data source for newcomers who wish to enter the market for deep learning.

