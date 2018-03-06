Global Body Area Network Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has been serving as an active source to cater intelligent research report to enlighten both readers and investors. This research study titled “Body Area Network Market”

Body area network market report provide analysis for the period of 2015 – 2025, where in 2016 represents base year and the period from 2017 to 2025 is the forecasted period. Data for 2015 have been included as historical information. The report covers the global body area network market including growth drivers, market restraints and major market opportunities which are anticipated to influence in the market during the said period. Global and regional factors and trends playing a significant role in the global body area network market has also been covered in the study. The study provides a comprehensive and exhaustive analysis of the market growth throughout the forecasted period in terms of revenue estimates (in US$ Mn), across various geographies.

The report also covers the global body area network market attractiveness analysis by technology, by devices, by end use industry and by region. Additionally market attractiveness of each of the regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, MEA and South America are also covered by technology, by devices, by end use industry and by country. Market attractiveness compare a segment’s attractiveness in the market on the basis of CAGR (Compounded Annual Growth Rate) and market share index.

Global Body Area Network Market: Trends

Due to continuous improvement in healthcare services across the world, life expectancy of people have increased. This is leading to rise in elderly population across the globe. Providing healthcare service to citizens is leading to huge government outlay. Body area network devices and systems helps in continuous monitoring of individuals outside home, hospital, care homes, ambulances, etc. They help in monitoring pulse rate, blood oxygen level, blood pressure level, glucose level, prevention of blockage in arteries which supply oxygen to heart, long lasting diseases such as asthma, diabetes and many other healthcare needs. As a whole body area network devices helps in remote monitoring of patients which reduces work pressure on hospitals and nursing homes reducing healthcare cost. Thus body area network adoption is gaining popularity in healthcare sector.

Global Body Area Network Market: Segmentation

Body area network market is segmented based on the technology adoption, devices used, end-use industry and geography. On the basis of communication technologies adopted, the body area network is classified into Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, ZigBee and other communication technologies. Other communication technologies includes mobile networks, IEEE 802.15.6, Ultra Wideband (UWB), ANT protocol, Zarlink technology, Rubee active wireless protocol and Bluetooth Low Energy among others. On the basis of type, the global market is segmented into wearable devices and implant devices.

On the basis of end-use industry where body area network is mostly used the market is segmented into healthcare industry, sports industry and others. Other end-use industries includes military, automotive, electronic bill payment, user authentication among others. As body area network technology is still in the process of maturity its full range of applications are yet to be invented.

Geographically the report classifies the global body area network market into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. We haveanalysed the regions in terms of revenue. Region wise prominent countries covered in the report include the following – the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, South Korea, India, GCC (six middle east countries: Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain and Oman), South Africa, Brazil and Argentina.

Global Body Area Network Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also includes competition landscape which includes market share analysis of major players in the global body area network market based on their 2016 revenues and profile of major players. Company profiles include company overview, significant strategies adopted, SWOT analysis and market revenue from 2014 till 2016/ 2017 (public companies). The major players profiled in the global body area network market includes Fujitsu Limited, Intel Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Ericsson Ab, IBM Corporation, Telefonica SA, Jawbone Inc, Bluetooth SIG, General Electric Company (GE) and ST Microelectronics among others.

The global body area network market is segmented as below:

Global Body Area Network Market, By Technology

Bluetooth

Wi-Fi

ZigBee

Others

Global Body Area Network Market, By Devices

Wearable Devices

Implant Devices

Global Body Area Network Market, By End-use Industry

Healthcare

Sports

Others

Global Body Area Network Market, By Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

The U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

GCC

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

