Food Antifoaming Agents Market 2018 | Leading Players, Industry Review, Research, Statistics and Growth by Forecast to 2023

Market Scenario:

The global food antifoaming agents market is growing due to rising consumer awareness and increased demand from the beverage industry. In addition to increasing demand for convenience food, foods & beverages, bakery & confectionery, and other food products are expected to drive the growth of the food antifoaming agents market. Additionally, value-added benefits such as prevention of foam formation and food spoilage associated with the use of food antifoaming agents are also supporting the sale of food antifoaming agents globally.

Furthermore, the global food antifoaming agents market is increasing due to high demand for food additives in the foods & beverages industry. Additionally, the development of new product coupled with enhanced production process is considered to be one of the major reasons for the increasing growth of the food antifoaming agents market during the review period.

Get a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5497

Key Players:

Some of the key players profiled in the global food antifoaming agents market: Ashland LLC (U.S.), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), BASF SE (Germany), Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (U.S.), Ecolab Inc. (U.S.), Wacker Chemie AG (Germany), Dow Corning Corporation (U.S.), Elementis Plc. (U.K), HiMedia Laboratories Pvt. Ltd. (India), and Kemira OYJ (Finland)

Key Findings:

Asia Pacific region is found to be an emerging market for food antifoaming agents

Food antifoaming agents have a considerable opportunity in the foods and beverages industry

Mar 2016, BASF SE has launched Efka PB 2744, a defoamer for fast and effective de-aeration of 100 percent solids coating systems. It provides excellent efficiency, long-term persistence, and effectiveness against macro and microfoam

Segments:

On the basis of the type, it is segmented into water, silicone, oil-based, and others. Among all, the silicone-based food antifoaming agents segment holds the major market share owing to its wide range of product applicability and enhanced attributes such as thermal stability and chemical inertness. However, the increasing awareness towards the use of oil-based defoamers in the food industry is anticipated to experience a huge demand over the forecast period.

On the basis of the application, the food antifoaming agents market is segmented into beverages, bakery & confectionery, dairy & frozen desserts, and oils & fats, and others. Among all, beverages segment is dominating the market owing to the high use of antifoaming agents in the packaged beverage products to inhibit foam formation. Also, use of antifoaming agents in brewery industry is experiencing huge demand.

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/food-antifoaming-agents-market-5497

Regional Analysis:

The global food antifoaming agents market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). North America is dominating the food antifoaming agents market followed by Asia Pacific. The U.S. registered for higher consumption of food antifoaming agents owing to increasing awareness about the benefits of using defoamers to enhance the industrial efficiency is majorly driving the market growth in this region.

Also, growing consumer awareness and inclination towards food antifoaming agents are experiencing huge demand in the North American market. Furthermore, increasing demand for food antifoaming agents in beverages in developing countries such as India, China, and Japan are likely to boost the growth of the food antifoaming agents market during the forecast period.