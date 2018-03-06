dgm-usa-ny.com – Shipping Container Companies

New York-February 23rd 2018 – DGM New York provides container and warehousing services for both general and hazardous cargo. The company is located south of Newark International airport. The New York base is located off route 1&9 which is a major tracking route. Location of the company makes it accessible and convenient in a number of ways. An important component of DGM is their knowledge and adherence to the strict rules on containers used for shipping. Since DGM opened its doors in 1987, it has continued to provide outstanding services.

The company spokesperson said “The first step to providing unparalleled services and products in any business is to have a complete understanding of the industry. As for shipping companies, knowing the international standards set for containers used for shipping is a must. At DGM, we train our staff on handling dangerous products, categorizing and packaging them.”

There are internationally recognized regulations for shipping hazardous material. The 49 CFR 173.24 regulations focus on the packaging material used when shipping dangerous goods. DGM follows the regulations as a way of ensuring safety for the people who will handle the product. The packaging material used to ship products is determined by the type of product to be shipped. DGM uses compatible material to avoid negative consequences such as corrosion, embrittlement, softening, premature aging, and permeability. The closures for the various packaging are tight and air proof. Safety is key at DGM and every package is handled with extreme caution to ensure that it is safe to be handled and transported using any means.

“It is so convenient to pack individual packages in a container for ease of transportation. Apart from offering packaging services, DGM also provide container loading services. The staff can handle specialized and ordinary loading into the container. Some substances require refrigeration others need protection from vapor and still others require extra care because it is very sensitive”, added the company spokesperson.

Dangerous goods can be transported using any means of transport as long as it is well secured using the right packaging. DGM provides proper bracing and blocking of the goods. If you need heat treated pallets, airbags for the luggage and DUN stamped bracing and blocking, then DGM is the company for you. As an international container company, you can be assured that you will find a container suited for the products that you want to transport. The staff at DGM are cordial and knowledgeable. If you need clarification or more information on anything, they are always ready to help.

About DGM

Established in 1997, DGM Services, Inc. was founded by Jean Petillon and Marc Petillon in Houston, Texas. To better serve their customers, DGM expanded the scope of services to accommodate any and all type of product lines; General Cargo, Project Cargo and On-Site Packing. They assist transport industry with technical assistance, cargo inspections, packing / crating, shipper’s declarations for Dangerous Goods.