Concrete Block and Brick Manufacturing Market will become 2769.24 billion units by 2027

Characterized by the presence of a multitude of local and international players, the global concrete block and brick manufacturing market renders a highly fragmented vendor landscape. For instance, there are almost 100,000 brick kilns in India itself. Large vendors are striving to enter regional markets by means of strategic alliances with local players. This is not only helping large players expand their geographical presence, but is also making the market somewhat consolidated.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=1100

Prominent participants in the global concrete block and brick manufacturing market include CRH plc, Wienerberger AG, Boral Limited, Acme Brick Company, UltraTech Cement Ltd., Xella Group, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. Lignacite Ltd., LCC Siporex Company, MaCon LLC, Midwest Block and Brick, Oldcastle, Magicrete Building Solutions Pvt. Ltd., General Shale Inc, Monaprecast Brickworks Limited, and Midland Concrete Products Inc. among others.

As per a report by Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global concrete block and brick manufacturing market was evaluated at 1,837.48 billion units in 2016 and is anticipated to reach 2769.24 billion units by 2027 at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period between 2017 and 2027.

Among the key product type segments, brick segment is anticipated to lead the market vis-à-vis value and volume during the forecast period. The brick segment is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period between 2017 and 2027. However, AAC product segment is estimated to emerge lucrative as AAC blocks offer incredible building quality at considerably low cost.

In terms of geography, Asia Pacific held a significant share in the concrete block and brick manufacturing market in 2016; going forward the region is expected to emerge dominant in the market over the forecast period. Rising population and increasing construction activities are predominantly driving the concrete block and brick manufacturing market in the region.

Read Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/concrete-block-brick-manufacturing.html

Need to Serve Housing Needs of Growing Population in Developing Countries Ramps up Growth

First and foremost, the growth of the building and construction industry is driving the global concrete block and brick manufacturing market. The need for new housing units to serve the residential needs of growing population in developing nations is stoking demand for concrete blocks and bricks. A concrete block which is primarily used as a building material in the construction of walls is less susceptible to damage and it provides insulation as well. Bricks are typically made of dried clay and are used as building material in the construction industry. For example, Brazil leads the concrete block and brick manufacturing market in Latin America in terms of manufacturing volume. The presence of small and micro enterprises account for the production of artesian bricks in the region.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR’s data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com