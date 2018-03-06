CoinPricePrediction.com Now Provides Updated Cryptocurrency Price Predictions

The cryptocurrency market has notably evolved and millions of people across the world wish to invest into it nowadays. However, it’s not easy to stay aware of all the cryptocurrency rates, which change with every passing day. Thus, the use of specialized services like CoinPricePrediction.com may be of great help.

CoinPricepPrediction.com is a web-based platform, which provides all the important information one needs to know to forecast coin prices. The website was launched comparatively not long ago, but it has already become popular with users, who are going to invest into cryptocurrency and are looking for the best offers. This is what the developers of the resource tell about it: “Cryptocurrencies have reached a record value after the introduction at the global market. The price movement of top currencies, however, remains a mystery. But it doesn’t have to be. Our website will keep you informed about the price fluctuations and recent news in the cryptocurrency market”.

There are no useless news at the website. Instead, it provides the catalysts, price predictions, exchange rates, price charts and events that affect the market and help users define the cryptocurrencies that are worth the attention. The list of cryptocurrencies is quite extensive here, making it possible for a user to choose the most suitable options after the detailed analysis. Some of the cryptocurrencies included into the list are Bitcoin, ZClassic, Ethos, ZenCash, Oyster Pearl, Adbank, WandX, Cardano, Stellar, Vechain, Tronix, Lisk, Verge, Stratis, Waves, Dent, Cindicator, aelf, Worldwide Asset eXchange, Quantstqamp, Gamecredits, Po.et and more. There is the search filter option available at the website, which simplifies user’s search and helps save time.

The website provides recent news and events from the cryptocurrency market. There are several sections one may browse to find out the required info. These are Upcoming Events, NewsFeed, Price-Volume Pulse and Full Coin List. They process over 3000 news sources and social feeds in real time every day to provide the updated info one may be interested in. The filter option should be used to find news and events that may have notable impact upon the market.

