Cell Culture Media Industry Rapidly Growing in Healthcare, Competitor Analysis forecast 2018-2023

Global Cell Culture Media Market Information The market for cell culture media is growing at an impressive rate due to factors such as growing number of biotech firms, growing demand for biotechnology products, high return on investments, technological advancements, etc. Contamination of cell culture media, presence of heavy trace elements, high cost of the final products, lack of scientific understanding of natural media, issues of reproducibility, quality and specificity especially of natural media, scarcity of serum and animal components, ethical issues regarding use of animal components, etc., may restrain the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Cell Culture Media Market Information, By Type (Lysogeny Broth, Protein Free Media, Custom Media), Application (Drug Discovery & Drug Development, Toxicity Testing, Cancer), End User (Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies) – Global Forecast till 2023

Considering the global scenario of the market, North Americas region is accounted the largest market share of 36.1% in 2016. This market is expected to reach USD 478.7 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 9.5 %. Europe market is expected to be the second largest in terms of regions in the global cell culture market, this market is expected to reach USD 374.3 million at a CAGR of 9.3 % during the forecast period 2017-2023. However, the Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.6 % during the forecast period 2017-2023.Cell culture media market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and end users.

Key Players for Cell culture media Market Merck KGaA, Corning Incorporated, GE Healthcare, Thermo Fisher, Lonza, BD, HiMedia Laboratories, and others.

