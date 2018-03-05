World Transdermal Drug Delivery Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022

DecisionDatabases.com announces a new report “World Transdermal Drug Delivery Market Research Report 2022 (covering USA, Europe, China, Japan, India, South East Asia and etc)” added to its database. The report provides key statistics on the current state of the industry and other analytical data to understand the market.
Global Transdermal Drug Delivery Market: Product Segment Analysis
• Single-layer Drug-in-Adhesive
• Multi-layer Drug-in-Adhesive
• Reservoir
• Matrix
• Vapour Patch
Global Transdermal Drug Delivery Market: Regional Segment Analysis
• USA
• European Union
• Japan
• China
• India
• South East Asia
The players mentioned in our report
• Novartis
• Boehringer Ingelheim
• GlaxoSmithKline
• Mylan
• Noven
• Bayer
• Actavis
• Echo Therapeutics
• NITTO DENKO
• Janssen Pharmaceutica
• Teva Pharmaceuticals
• Actelion
• Upsher-Smith
• Ascend Therapeutics
• AMAG Pharmaceuticals
• Shire
• Hercon Pharmaceutical
• Kremers Urban Pharmaceuticals
• Endo International
• Teikoku USA
• 3M
• UCB
• ParPharm
• Protiva
Major Points in Table of Contents
Chapter 1 About the Transdermal Drug Delivery Industry
Chapter 2 World Market Competition Landscape
Chapter 3 World Transdermal Drug Delivery Market share
Chapter 4 Supply Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Company Profiles
Chapter 6 Globalisation & Trade
Chapter 7 Distributors and Customers
Chapter 8 Import, Export, Consumption and Consumption Value by Major Countries
Chapter 9 World Transdermal Drug Delivery Market Forecast through 2022
Chapter 10 Key success factors and Market Overview
