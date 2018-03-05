Working Women Increases Demand for Processed Fruits Products Resulting Expanding Growth In Fruit Processing Market.

Market Outlook and Analysis

Segments

Fruit processing market has been segmented on the basis of product type such as fresh, canned, fresh cut, frozen ,dried and convenience products

Fruit Processing has been segmented on the basis of processing equipment such as preprocessing, processing, washing & dewatering, filling, seasoning, packaging

Fruit Processing has been segmented on the basis of operation type such as automatic, semi-automatic

Market Scenario:

Fruits are processed so as to increase the shelf life of fruits, fruit processing involves various stages such as procurement & transportations, primary processing, secondary processing, wholesale trade and retailing. Various processed fruits types are available in market such as frozen fruits, fresh fruit cuts, and dry fruits. Global fruit processing market is anticipated to be driven by the increasing demand for convenience food both in developed and developing economies over the past few years. The changing lifestyle leading to evolving dietary patterns and spending habits of consumers which led to the surge in sale of convenience food. Also, increasing number of working women in developing economies has also increased the demand for processed fruits products.

Mounting growth of cold chain industry in developed countries is also considered to be the one of the significant factor of the growth of processed fruit market during the forecast period. Moreover, the advancement of fruit processing technology is anticipated to create extra spaces among the fruit processing manufacturers. Food service industry is witnessing a substantial growth over the last few years which in turn intensifies the demand for processed fruit which is anticipated to be a key driver in the fruit processing market. In addition, government of various developing countries have formulated several schemes for small and medium enterprises to provide the financial support and aid for establishing modern infrastructure.

Study Objectives of Fruit Processing Market

• In depth analysis of the market’s segments and sub-segments

• To estimate and forecast market size by product type, processing equipment, operation type and region

• To analyses key driving forces which are influencing the market

• Region level market analysis and market estimation of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the world (ROW) and their countries

• Value chain analysis & supply chain analysis of the market

• Company profiling of major players in the market

• Competitive strategy analysis and mapping key stakeholders in the market

• Analysis of historical market trends and technologies along with current government regulatory requirements

Intended Audience

• Fruit processors

• Raw material suppliers

• End users (food industry)

• Retailers and wholesalers

• E-commerce companies

• Traders, importers and exporters

Key Findings:

• North America dominates the fruit processing market followed by Asia Pacific

• Fruit processing market is in the introductory phase in the emerging economies of Middle East & Latin America. These countries offer a lucrative opportunity to the fruit processing manufacturers.

Regional Analysis

The global fruit processing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (ROW). Among these, North America is accounting the highest market proportion in the global fruit processing market in the year of 2016. The region is estimated to register a decent CAGR during the forecast period of 2017 -2023. This is attributed by the massive development of food technology coupled with the increasing per capita disposable income. However, Asia Pacific region is projected to witness highest CAGR during the reviewed period of 2017-2023. China & India are the lucrative destination among the processed fruit manufacturers owing to the higher production capability of both the countries. Moreover, the demand for processed fruit is rising in the developing economies which is anticipated to be the strategic factor for the massive growth of fruit processing units in the Asia Pacific region during the forecast period.

Key Players

The key players profiled in the Fruit Processing market are ConAgra Foods, Inc. (U.S.), Del Monte Foods, Inc. (Singapore), Nestle S.A. (Switzerland), Dole Food Company, Inc. (U.S.), The Kroger Company (U.S.), Gourmet Foods International (U.S.), Safeway, Inc. (U.S.)

The fruit processing market is segmented under the following regions mentioned below:

North America

• U.S.

• Canada

Europe

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• U.K.

• Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

• China

• India

• Australia

• Singapore

• Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the world

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Saudi Arabia

• South Africa

• Others

The report for Global Fruit Processing Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different markets segments and regions.

Table Of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

2.3 Markets Structure

2.4 Stakeholders

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Application

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

3.4 Forecast Model

3.5 Market Size Estimation

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Challenges

5 MARKET TRENDS

5.1 Trends In Supply/Production

5.2 Trends In Demand/Consumption

5.3 Emerging Markets (Supply & Demand)

5.4 Emerging Brands

5.5 Trade (Import-Export) Analysis

5.6 Innovations In Products/Application

5.7 Macroeconomic Indicators Analysis For Top 5 Producing Countries

6 MARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Value Chain Analysis

6.3 Porter’s Five Forces

6.4 Supply Chain Analysis

7. MARKET-By Product Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Market Size (Sub Segments)

7.2.1 Fresh

7.2.2 Fresh Cut

7.2.3 Canned

7.2.4. Frozen

7.2.5. Dried

7.2.6. Others

8. MARKET-By Processing Equipment Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Market Size (Sub Segments)

8.2.1 Preprocessing

8.2.2. Processing

8.2.3. Washing & Dewatering

8.2.4. Filling

8.2.5. Seasoning

8.2.6. Packaging

9. MARKET-By Operation Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Market Size (Sub Segments)

10.2.1. Automatic

10.2.2. Semi-Automatic

10. MARKET -By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 North America

10.1.1.1 U.S.

10. 1.1.2 Canada

10.1.1.3 Mexico

10.2 Europe

10.2.1 Introduction

10.2.1.1 Germany

10.2.1.2 France

10.2.1.3 Italy

10.2.1.4 U.K

10.2.1.5 Rest Of Europe

10.4 Asia– Pacific

10.4.1 Introduction

10.4.1.1 China

10.4.1.2 India

10.4.1.3 Japan

10.4.1.4 Rest Of Asia-Pacific

10.5 RoW

10.5.1 Introduction

10.5.1.1 Brazil

10.5.1.2 Argentina

10.5.1.3 Egypt

10.5.1.4 South Africa

10.5.1.5 Others

11. Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Product Launch/Development

11.3 Partnerships And Collaborations

11.4 Acquisitions

11.5 Business Expansion

12. COMPANY PROFILES

12.1 ConAgra Foods, Inc. (U.S.)

12.2 Del Monte Foods, Inc. (Singapore)

12.3 Nestle S.A. (Switzerland)

12.4 Dole Food Company, Inc. (U.S.)

12.5 The Kroger Company (U.S.)

12.6 Gourmet Foods International (U.S.)

12.7 Safeway, Inc. (U.S.)

Continue…..

