WHISHWORKS Awarded Best Employer Brand Award 2018

The company was recognised for its Continuous Innovation in HR Strategy at Work during the 12th Best Employer Branding Awards

03 March 2018 – WHISHWORKS, a MuleSoft integration and Big Data specialist, announced that it has received the Best Employer Brand Award for its Continuous Innovation in HR Strategy at Work. The Awards ceremony was held at Taj Lands End in Mumbai on the 16th February 2018 and welcomed over 2500 delegates from more than 120 countries.

The Best Employer Branding Awards recognise excellence in attracting and engaging talent and creating an overall positive brand experience for employees; an area in which WHISHWORKS has strategically focused on and innovated in over the past few years. The results of this effort have been visible across different areas of the business, and are supported by improvements in key metrics, including Employee Attrition Rate, Employee Satisfaction Score, as well as Customer Satisfaction Score.

Lekha Sishta, Senior VP and Head for Talent at WHISHWORKS, commented: “This award is a major achievement and testaments to our continuous effort to create an engaging environment, where employees can learn, innovate and realise their aspirations. Amidst a galaxy of Goliaths vying for this award, we were the David that caught the jury’s eye and I hope this inspires other SMEs and start-ups to keep on investing in human capital!”

“We compete in the global IT services industry and as such, our success is driven by our people. Over the past 10 years, we have made great strides in building a brand that employees and customers alike recognise and trust. This award shows that we are on the right path and encourages us to do more in the future,” said Sri Arardhi, Founder & CEO of WHISHWORKS.

The Employer Branding Awards are organised by the Employer Branding Institute (EBI), hosted by World HRD Congress and sponsored by Times Ascent. Dr. R.L. Bhatia, Founder of World CSR Day & World Sustainability, in his opening speech during the Awards Ceremony mentioned that the winners have been selected by a jury of industry experts following an extensive selection process.