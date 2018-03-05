Therapeutic Vaccines Market By Region – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecasts (2017–2022)

The Global Therapeutic Vaccines Market is estimated at $1132.5 Million in 2016, and is poised to reach $4820.26 Million by 2021 with a CAGR of 33.6%. Currently, in pipeline several approaches are being developed in order to boost the immune response to various infectious and cancerous cells.

The vaccine Market is different from any other product market. Compared to the pharmaceutical market it is relatively small, although growing at a fast rate. There are presently close to 120 new vaccines in the pipeline of various multinational companies across the globe set to hit the market in the next few years. The vaccine market is rather concentrated on both supply and demand sides. It is highly regulated and mostly dependent on public purchasers and donor policies. It has very distinct features which increase the complexity of assessing and understanding pricing and procurement in their context.

Increase in funding’s from government for vaccine development, rise in investments by the major market players, rising prevalence of disease, technological advancements, initiatives by NGO’s are some of the factors that are propelling the market growth. However, massive capital expenditures and stringent regulatory policies, high cost associated with treatment are few factors inhibiting the growth of the market.

The Global Therapeutic Vaccines Market is segmented by the type of disease into Autoimmune Disease Vaccines (Type I Diabetes), Cancer Vaccines (Multikine, PR1 Peptide Vaccine, TroVax, CYT004-MelQbG10 etc.), Neurological Disease Vaccines (ACC-001, CAD106, Parkinson’s Disease Vaccine, Alzheimer’s Disease and Other Disease Vaccines), and Infectious Disease Vaccines (Hepatitis C, HIV/AIDS and Other Infectious Disease Vaccines). Furthermore, based on geography the global market is analysed under various regions namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle-East & Africa. North America accounts for the large portion of revenue in the therapeutic vaccine market. The growth of this market will be boosted owing to the presence of advanced and active R&D establishments in the region.

Multinational vaccine companies historically have conducted much of the innovation, research, and development in the field of vaccine production. They have used significant revenues, global size, and deeper expertise to fund. Some of the key players influencing the global Therapeutics vaccine market are GlaxoSmithKline, plc. Merck and Company, Bavarian Nordic, CSL Limited, Emergent BioSolutions Inc., Novartis AG, Johnson and Johnson, MedImmune, LLC, Pfizer, Inc., and Sanofi Pasteur.

Market Segmentation

1) By Disease Type

• Autoimmune Disease Vaccines

• Cancer Vaccines

• Multikine

• PR1 Peptide

• TroVax

• CYT004-MelQbG10

• Neurological Disease Vaccines

• ACC- 001

• CAD 106

• Parkinson’s disease Vaccine

• Alzheimer’s disease

• Infectious Disease Vaccines

• Hepatitis C

• HIV/AIDS

• Other Infectious Disease

Reasons to buy Global Therapeutic Vaccines Market Research Report:

• Regional and country-level analysis and forecasts of the study market; providing Insights on the major countries/regions in which this industry is blooming and to also identify the regions that are still untapped

• Segment-level analysis in terms of technology, component, and type along with market size forecasts and estimations to detect key areas of industry growth in detail

• Identification of key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges (DROC) in the market and their impact on shifting market dynamics

• Study of the effect of exogenous and endogenous factors that affect the global market; which includes broadly demographic, economics, and political, among other macro-environmental factors presented in an extensive PESTLE Analysis

• Study the micro environment factors that determine the overall profitability of an Industry, using Porter’s five forces analysis for analyzing the level of competition and business strategy development

• A comprehensive list of key market players along with their product portfolio, current strategic interests, key financial information, legal issues, SWOT analysis and analyst overview to study and sustain the market environment

• Competitive landscape analysis listing out the mergers, acquisitions, collaborations in the field along with new product launches, comparative financial studies and recent developments in the market by the major companies

• An executive summary, abridging the entire report in such a way that decision-making personnel can rapidly become acquainted with background information, concise analysis and main conclusions

• Expertly devised analyst overview along with Investment opportunities to provide both individuals and organizations a strong financial foothold in the market

