Temperature Sensors Market Research Depth Study with Opportunity Assessment for the Period of 2018-2023

Market Scenario

Temperature sensors are sensors that are installed into devices which are used to measure temperature of a medium for a given set of requirements. The industries using temperature sensors are automotive, petrochemical, aerospace and defense, automation and instrumentation, metal manufacturing and among others. Temperature sensors are used in various industries depending upon the type of requirement. However, the fusion of communication, computing and sensing is expected to drive the benefit to global temperature sensor demand.

The study indicates that the temperature sensor plays an important role in many applications such as maintaining a specific temperature is essential for equipment used to fabricate medical drugs, heat liquids, or clean other equipment. The Temperature Sensors Market has various factors that helps the market to grow as the temperature sensing is one of the most sensitive parameters for industries like petrochemical, automotive, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, and so on. These sensors are installed into devices to measuring the temperature of a medium accurately and efficiently in a given set of requirements. While, the product including RTDs provides a wider operating temperature range, increased ruggedness and better accuracy which are helping them to dominate thermocouples.

The global Temperature Sensors Market is expected to grow at USD$ ~5.93 Billion by 2023, at ~4.8% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Key Players:

The prominent players in the Temperature sensors Market are – Siemens A G (Germany), Stmicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc. (U.K), UTC Aerospace Systems (U.S), Analog Devices Inc. (Us), Texas Instruments Inc. (Us), Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (Us), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S), ABB Limited (Switzerland), Emerson Electric Corporation (Us) among others.

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of Temperature sensors market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. North America region is dominating the global temperature sensor market and accounted for a largest market share of close to 40%. The Key Vendors such as Honeywell International, Texas Instruments, NXP Semiconductors, Panasonic and many more are the major player in this market. Europe market in 2016, owing to major Temperature sensors manufacturing companies based out here. This region is expected to grow further in the coming years of the Temperature sensors market. Asia Pacific will emerge as the fastest growing region for temperature sensors market due to increasing demand for high performance sensors. China and India will be contributing the most in temperature sensors market.

Segments:

The global Temperature sensors market has been segmented on the basis of product types, alloys used, applications, end -users and region.

Temperature sensors Market by Product Types:

Thermocouples

Infrared temperature sensors

Bimetallic temperature sensors

Temperature sensor IC’s

Thermistors

Non-Contact Sensors

Resistive temperature detectors

Fiber optic temperature sensors

Others

Temperature sensors Market by Alloy Type:

Type K

Type M

Type E

Type J

Type C

Type N

Type T

Others

Temperature sensors Market by Applications:

Power Industry

Energy & power

Chemicals and petrochemical

Oil & gas

Automotive

Advanced fuels

Metals

Food & beverages

Others

Temperature sensors Market by Regions:

North America

Europe

APAC

Rest of the World

Intended Audience

Raw material providers

Professional service/solution providers

Research organizations and consulting companies

Temperature sensor-related associations

Temperature sensors manufacturers

Component suppliers

Semiconductor product designers and fabricators

Research institutes and organizations

Technology standards organizations

Technology investors

Research institutes,

System Integrators

Research/Consultancy firms

