Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Market Prices, Opportunity Assessment and Global Industry Analysis 2018-2023

The global solid oxide fuel cell market is estimated to reach $ 407.53 million by 2017, with a projected CAGR of 13%, signifying an increase in demand for a clean and emission free power source that is fuel cells.

This report studies the Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of players, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and major regions, and splits the Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) market by product type and applications/end industries.

Solid oxide fuel cells are emission free power sources, which run on electrochemical conversion reactions. SOFC use ceramic electrolytes that are hard and non-porous in nature. As the electrolyte is a solid, the cells are not necessarily constructed in a plate-like configuration as seen in other fuel cell types. Electrical efficiency provided is around 50% to 60%. In applications designed to capture and utilize the system’s waste heat (cogeneration), the overall fuel use efficiency could top 80% to 85% and operate at very high temperatures of around 1,000C (1,830F). The unique properties of solid oxide fuel cell such as portability, long-term stability, easy fuel selection, and emission-free power serve this requirement. These cells have vast applications, with military applications expecting the highest growth. Planar SOFC has been identified to be the dominating fuel cell in the market for its versatility. Asia-Pacific is the leading market for SOFC with Japan and South Korea dominating the region.

The major players in global Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) market include

Bloom Energy

Siemens Energy

Aisin Seiki

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Delphi Corp

GE

Convion

FuelCell Energy

Atrex Energy, Inc

SOLIDpower

ZTEK Corporation

Redox Power Systems

Ceres

Elcogen

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with Sales, Sales, revenue, Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%) of Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

South Korea

On the basis of product, the Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) market is primarily split into

Tubular

Planar

Others

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers

Transportation

Portable & Military

Stationary

Table of Contents –

1 Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Market Overview 1

1.1 Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Product Overview 1

1.2 Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Segment by Types (Product Category) 1

1.2.1 Global Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Sales and Growth (%) Comparison by Types (2013-2023) 2

1.2.2 Global Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Sales Market Share (%) by Types in 2017 3

1.2.3 Tubular 4

1.2.4 Planar 5

1.3 Global Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Segment by Applications 5

1.3.1 Global Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Sales (Unit) Comparison by Applications (2013-2023) 5

1.3.2 Transportation 6

1.3.3 Portable & Military 7

1.3.4 Stationary 8

1.4 Global Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Market by Regions (2013-2025) 9

1.4.1 Global Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Market Size and Growth (%) Comparison by Regions (2013-2025) 9

1.4.2 North America Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 10

1.4.3 China Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 11

1.4.4 Europe Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 12

1.4.5 Japan Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 13

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 14

1.4.7 South Korea Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 15

1.5 Global Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Market Size (2013-2025) 16

1.5.1 Global Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Revenue (Million USD) Status and Outlook (2013-2025) 16

1.5.2 Global Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Sales (Unit) Status and Outlook (2013-2025) 17

…

6 Global Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis 46

6.1 Bloom Energy 46

6.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors 46

6.1.2 Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Product Overview 47

6.1.3 Bloom Energy Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Sales (Unit), Revenue (Million USD), Price (K USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2016-2017) 48

6.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview 48

6.2 Siemens Energy 49

6.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors 49

6.2.2 Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Product Overview 50

6.2.3 Siemens Energy Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Sales (Unit), Revenue (Million USD), Price (K USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2016-2017) 50

6.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview 51

6.3 Aisin Seiki 51

6.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors 51

6.3.2 Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Product Overview 52

6.3.3 Aisin Seiki Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Sales (Unit), Revenue (Million USD), Price (K USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2016-2017) 53

6.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview 53

6.4 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries 54

6.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 54

6.4.2 Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Product Overview 55

6.4.3 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Capacity, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2017) 56

6.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview 58

6.5 Delphi Corp 58

6.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors 58

6.5.2 Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Product Overview 59

6.5.3 Delphi Corp Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Sales (Unit), Revenue (Million USD), Price (K USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2016-2017) 60

6.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview 60

6.6 GE 61

6.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 61

6.6.2 Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Overview 62

6.6.3 GE Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Capacity, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2017) 62

6.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview 64

6.7 Convion 65

6.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 65

6.7.2 Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Product Overview 66

6.7.3 Convion Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Capacity, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2017) 67

6.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview 68

6.8 FuelCell Energy 69

6.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors 69

6.8.2 Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Product Overview 70

6.8.3 FuelCell Energy Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Sales (Unit), Revenue (Million USD), Price (K USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2016-2017) 71

6.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview 71

6.9 Atrex Energy, Inc 72

6.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 72

6.9.2 Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Product Overview 73

6.9.3 Atrex Energy, Inc Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Capacity, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2017) 73

6.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview 74

6.10 SOLIDpower 75

6.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 75

6.10.2 Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Product 76

6.10.3 SOLIDpower Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Capacity, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2017) 76

6.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview 77

…

