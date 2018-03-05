Senior Living Care Center In Waco, TX

Waco, TX/2018: Seniors often tend to ignore themselves and their needs as they age. To ensure that they get proper care, it is best to opt for assisted living. Luvida Memory Care is an assisted living community focused on enriching the lives of senior citizens.

It specializes in offering help to seniors suffering from Alzheimer’s and Dementia. They have a high staff to resident ratio to ensure proper care. The mission of the assisted home is to provide constant care to senior citizens in Belton, Waco and Temple. Special care is taken to ensure the residents are treated with utmost dignity and grace.

Services Provided At Luvida Memory Care

Health Care Services – Related to maintaining personal hygiene, mobility assistance for disabled residents, medication management (with the help of monitors and charts), provision of treatment rooms for medical and rehabilitation purposes, incontinence management, physician and pharmacy communications etc.

Respite Care – Provision for individualized health care plans specific to the residents’ needs.

Dining and amenities – Three meals and three snacks are offered to the residents around their preferences and medical needs. Special attention is given towards hydration.

Hospice Care – They closely work with well-known hospice care groups to ensure standards of health are met.

Wellness Care – Utmost importance is given to providing care and companionship to residents of the assisted living home. The staff is highly understanding and empathetic to the needs of residents.

Special Family Events – Monthly education programs and support groups are organized for the resident’s family and friends. Activities are planned so that the residents spend quality time with their families.

Music Therapy – This helps them feel relaxed, express their feelings, improves communication and enhances memory.

Child Therapy – They believe in conducting programs in which children are involved.

Exercise – A variety of exercise programs are conducted to keep seniors active and fit.

Safety & Security – Safety features such as an open concept layout, centrally located nursing station, walk-in safety showers, secured courtyards, security camera systems, and access via keypad codes is provided.

Qualified Staff – Highly qualified and thoroughly trained staff is employed at the assisted living facility. They undergo a background check before being deemed fit to work at the facility.

