Potato Chips Market | Trending key players PepsiCo, Inc. (U.S.).,CALBEE, Inc. (Japan), Diamond Foods, Inc.(U.S.), Herr Foods Inc. (U.S.) | Reports forecast by food type-gluten-free, GMO- free, vegetarian, kosher, organic

Intended Audience

• Potato Chips manufacturers

• Agriculture Industry

• Food Industry

• E-commerce

• Retailers and wholesalers

• Traders, importers and exporters

Market Scenario of Potato Chips –

Globally, the savory snacks market is growing at significant rate and this factor is supporting the growth of potato chips market. Introduction of various flavors and huge demand for snacks is boosting the demand of potato chips across the globe. Availability of resources and large consumer base is creating huge opportunity for key players to expand their business in Asia Pacific region especially in China and India. Innovation in flavor and packaging form major players is attracting the consumers to buy potato chips compare to other snacks which is influencing the market growth in North America and Europe. Rising health awareness among consumer has boosted the demand of organic and gluten free potato chips.

Study Objectives of Potato Chips Market

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 5 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the global potato chips market

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

• To analyze the market based on various factors – price analysis, value chain, supply chain analysis, porters five force analysis etc.

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

• To provide country level analysis of the market for segments by flavor, product type, specialty food type, distribution channel and region

• To provide overview of key players and their strategic profiling in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments globally.

Key Findings:

• Potato chips market in Asia Pacific region is growing at higher rate

• Top five exporters of potatoes are Netherlands, Belgium, U.S., U.K. and Germany

Segments

Potato Chips Market has been segmented on the basis of flavor which includes barbecue, cheddar & sour cream, salt & pepper, classic potato chips, spicy jalapeno, cheese & onion, and others. Salt & pepper holds the major market share and it is growing at moderate rate due to introduction of various others flavors

Potato chips market has been segmented on the basis of product type which includes salted, chili, plain, flavored and others. Salted and chili product type capture major market share in Asia Pacific region

Potato chips market has been segmented on the basis of specialty food type which includes gluten-free, GMO- free, vegetarian, kosher, organic and others

Potato chips market has been segmented on the basis of distribution channel which includes supermarket/hypermarket, convenience store, e-commerce and others

Regional Analysis

The Potato Chips Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (ROW). North America has the major market share followed by Asia Pacific. Increasing popularity of various new flavors of potato chips is driving the market growth in North America region. Potato chips market in Asia Pacific region is growing at significant rate due to increasing consumption of potato chips in countries like China and India where large consumer base is available. The business expansion of key players in Middle East and Africa region is playing a key role in growth of potato chips market.

Key Players

The key players profiled in the potato chips market are as PepsiCo, Inc. (U.S.)., CALBEE, Inc. (Japan), Diamond Foods, Inc.(U.S.), Herr Foods Inc. (U.S.), Lorenz Bahlsen Snack-World Group (Germany), Intersnack Group (Germany) and Snyder’s-Lance (U.S.)

The Potato Chips Market is segmented under the following regions mentioned below:

North America

• US

• Canada

• Mexico

Europe

• France

• Netherlands

• Spain

• UK

• Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

• China

• India

• Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the world

• Sudan

• Senegal

• Somalia

• Others

The report for Global Potato Chips Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different markets segments and regions.

Table Of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

2.3 Markets Structure

2.4 Stakeholders

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Methods

3.1.1 Primary Research

3.1.2 Secondary Research

3.2 Forecast Model

3.3 Market Size Estimation

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Introduction

4.1.1 Trends In Supply/Production

4.1.2 Trends In Demand/Consumption

4.1.3 Value Chain Analysis

4.1.4 Porter’s Five Forces

4.1.5 Supply Chain Analysis

4.1.6 Macroeconomic Indicators Analysis For Top 5 Producing Countries

5 MARKET TRENDS

5.1 Consumer Trends

5.2 Product Analysis

5.3 Trends In Production And Consumption

5.4 Trade (Import-Export) Analysis

6. GLOBAL POTATO CHIPS MARKET-By Flavor

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Market Size (Sub Segments)

6.2.1 Barbecue

6.2.2 Cheddar & Sour Cream

6.2.3 Salt & Pepper

6.2.4 Classic Potato Chips

6.2.5 Spicy Jalapeno

6.2.6 Cheese & Onion

6.2.7 Others

7. GLOBAL POTATO CHIPS MARKET- By Product Type

Continue………

